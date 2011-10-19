The 10 Worst Hyper-Inflation Horror-Stories Of The Past Century

Photo: Magyar Nemzeti Múzeum Történeti Fényképtára, Budapest

Inflation numbers have been heating up. U.S. PPI just came in higher than expected at 0.8%. UK’s CPI also jumped. In India and China, food inflation has been stubbornly high.Hyperinflation is more of an extreme. Over the weekend, John Mauldin wrote that he doesn’t expect hyperinflation in the U.S. because the Fed can print loads of money without bringing about inflation.



But a crucial aspect of hyperinflation is mounting deficits that are financed by printing money as he explains. When prices start jumping 50% every month and people’s incomes and savings get destroyed like they did in the Weimar Republic in the early 1900s, the economy becomes unbearable. Zimbabwe has only too recently lived through it. We’ve highlighted some of the worst cases of hyperinflation in the last century.

