The 8 Worst Housing Markets In America

Photo: Flickr / othermore (other)
National home prices are expected to rise 1.7 per cent from Q3 2012 – Q3 2013, according to Zillow’s latest report.But not all markets are experiencing a recovery. 191 metropolitan areas saw declines in home prices in the third quarter, up from 125 metros in the second quarter.
“We’re likely seeing home values fall back into the negative range in some markets due to the close of the traditional home-buying season,” said Zillow Chief Economist Stan Humphries in a press release.
“Looking forward, we expect to see home values bump along the bottom for some time, before increasing at a slow and steady pace.”
We drew on the report to rank eight cities where home prices are projected to decline the most in the next year. We also included an estimate of when home prices bottomed, and the actual value of a home.
Note: The list is based on projected home price depreciation between Q3 2012 – Q3 2013.
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.2 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012
Price in Q3 2012:
$123,100
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.2 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2013
Price in Q3 2012:
$108,900
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.3 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q2 2011
Price in Q3 2012:
$135,200
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.6 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
N/A
Price in Q3 2012:
$185,300
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.7 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012
Price in Q3 2012:
$162,600
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-1.1 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
N/A
Price in Q3 2012:
$111,400
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-1.5 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2013
Price in Q3 2012:
$123,700
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-2.2 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
N/A
Price in Q3 2012:
$340,600
Source: Zillow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.