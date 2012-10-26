The 8 Worst Housing Markets In America

Manhattan, NYC

National home prices are expected to rise 1.7 per cent from Q3 2012 – Q3 2013, according to Zillow’s latest report.But not all markets are experiencing a recovery. 191 metropolitan areas saw declines in home prices in the third quarter, up from 125 metros in the second quarter. 

“We’re likely seeing home values fall back into the negative range in some markets due to the close of the traditional home-buying season,” said Zillow Chief Economist Stan Humphries in a press release.

“Looking forward, we expect to see home values bump along the bottom for some time, before increasing at a slow and steady pace.”

We drew on the report to rank eight cities where home prices are projected to decline the most in the next year. We also included an estimate of when home prices bottomed, and the actual value of a home.

Note: The list is based on projected home price depreciation between Q3 2012 – Q3 2013.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.2 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012

Price in Q3 2012:
$123,100

Cleveland, Ohio

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.2 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2013

Price in Q3 2012:
$108,900

Charlotte, North Carolina

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.3 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q2 2011

Price in Q3 2012:
$135,200

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.6 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
N/A

Price in Q3 2012:
$185,300

Chicago, Illinois

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-0.7 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012

Price in Q3 2012:
$162,600

Atlanta, Georgia

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-1.1 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
N/A

Price in Q3 2012:
$111,400

St. Louis, Missouri

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-1.5 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2013

Price in Q3 2012:
$123,700

New York, New York

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
-2.2 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
N/A

Price in Q3 2012:
$340,600

