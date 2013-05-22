The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

The housing market has been showing signs of strength. Economists expect home prices to rise 8% this year and then grow at a more modest pace beyond that.



Over the next five years, national home prices are projected to rise at an average 3.5% rate, according to the latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller report.

Of course, there will be laggards.

We drew on the latest data to identify the worst housing markets for the next five years — the markets with the lowest home price growth.

The 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q4 2012 and Q4 2017.

Note: The median family income and home price is for Q4 2012. Unemployment data is as of February 2013, and population data for the metros is for 2011.

