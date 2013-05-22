The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

The housing market has been showing signs of strength. Economists expect home prices to rise 8% this year and then grow at a more modest pace beyond that.
Over the next five years, national home prices are projected to rise at an average 3.5% rate, according to the latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller report.
Of course, there will be laggards.
We drew on the latest data to identify the worst housing markets for the next five years — the markets with the lowest home price growth.
The 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q4 2012 and Q4 2017.
Note: The median family income and home price is for Q4 2012. Unemployment data is as of February 2013, and population data for the metros is for 2011.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.5%
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area has a median family income of $66,100, above the national median of $64,200. It has a median home price of $121,000, below the national median of $180,000.
The metro has a population of 168,289 and an unemployment rate of 4.9%.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.5%
Home prices in the Knoxville metro area have fallen 2.8% since they peaked in Q1 2008. It has a median home price of $146,000.
It has a population of 704,500, an unemployment rate of 6.4%, and a median family income of $61,000, below the national median of $64,200.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.4%
The Amarillo metro area has a median family income of $63,200, and a median household price of $129,000. It has a population of 253,823, and an unemployment rate of 4.7%.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.4%
The Odessa metro area has a population of 140,111, an unemployment rate of 3.9%, and a median family income of $55,200.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.3%
The Elmira metro area has a median household income of $58,800 and a median household price of $106,000. It has a population of 88,840, an unemployment rate of 9.6%.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.3%
The Midland metro area has a population of 140,308, an unemployment rate of 3.2%, and a median family income of $68,900.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.2%
The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area has a population of 1.8 million, an unemployment rate of 5.3%, and a median family income of $74,100.
It also has a median home price of $203,000, above the national median of $180,000.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.2%
The San Angelo metro area has a population of 113,443, an unemployment rate of 5.0%, and a median family income of $56,700.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
1.2%
Home prices in the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin metro area have declined 4.3% since they peaked in Q2 2007. It has a median home price of $145,000.
It has a population of 1.6 million, an unemployment rate of 6.2%, and a median family income of $62,800.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
0.9%
Home prices in the Denver-Aurora-Broomfield metro area have fallen 3.2% since they peaked in Q1 2006. It has a median home price of $273,000.
It has a population of 2.6 million, an unemployment rate of 7.1%, and a median family income of $76,700.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
0.8%
Home prices in the Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale metro area have plunged 45.0% since they peaked in Q2 2006. It has a median home price of $185,000.
The metro has a population of 4.26 million, an unemployment rate of 6.7%, and a median family income of $60,600.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
0.7%
Home prices in the Ann Arbor metro area have plunged 19.1% since they peaked in Q4 2005. It has a median home price of 180,000.
It has a population of 347,962, an unemployment rate of 5.6%, and a median family income of $85,600.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
0.4%
Home prices in the Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach metro area have plunged 45.0% since they peaked in Q2 2006. It has a median home price of $225,000.
It has a population of 1.8 million, an unemployment rate of 6.4%, and a median family income of $60,700.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
0.4%
Home prices in the Naples-Marco Island metro area have plunged 48.3% since they peaked in Q1 2006. It has a median home price of $272,000.
It has a population of 328,134, an unemployment rate of 7.6%, and a median family income of $64,300.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
0.3%
Home prices in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall metro area have plunged 47.7% since they peaked in Q1 2007. It has a median home price of $210,000.
It has a population of 2.5 million, an unemployment rate of 9.7%, and a median family income of $48,500 below the national median of $64,200.
