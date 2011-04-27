The 5 Hotels With The Most Expensive Wi-Fi Internet Access

Photo: HotelChatter
HotelChatter has broken down a list of culprits in their search to find the hotels with the absolute worst Wi-Fi offers.Check here first before your next trip to find out exactly what you’ll be paying at that luxury hotel you’ll be spending your vacation at.
There should be no shame in paying for what you can't get at home so you would think that in staying at luxury brands like Four Seasons, Mandarin Orientals, Ritz-Carltons, St. Regises,Dorchester Hotels and Park Hyatts, your every wish and demand would be met.
Except our fetish for free internet access. It seems the more you pay for the hotel room, the more you will pay for WiFi as well. It's been this way for years with luxury hotels and WiFi.
They don't think of us at all, they keep their mind on the money, keeping their eyes on the wall...and the clock, waiting to charge us for the next day of internet.
'Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?' asks Sofitel Hotels and with their French accents and luxe guest rooms, we fall completely under their spell.
But in the morning, we feel as if we've been whammed, bammed and no thank you mammed when we realise we've been charged for WiFi. We thought we were spending the night with Sofitel but we ended up going home with a T-Mobile charge for $9.95 a day.
Not even being a member of the Accor Hotels A-Club will get us free WiFi. The only way to get it free is to do it in France. At other international Sofitels, free WiFi is sometimes offered in their luxury or club rooms.
Much like Marriott, InterContinental is like a shock to our hearts because even though we can get WiFi for free at their pretty sister brands like Hotel Indigo (see Best), Holiday Inns and Candlewood Suites, we still have to cough up $10 a day or more at the InterContinental flagship hotels (although some do have it free in the lobbies).
Making it worse, we can't break free with the hotel's Priority Rewards loyalty program, which doesn't offer free internet at their elite levels.
Sigh, we play our part and you play your game, InterContinental Hotels, you give hotel WiFi a bad name.
We just can't quit you, W Hotels. But we know we should.
Charging an average of $14.95 a day for WiFi, much more than that at your international hotels, is not only hurting our hearts but our wallets as well. We want to take long walks on the beach at your new W resorts and frolic in your high-design guestrooms but we want to feel appreciated too.
And sorry, but only giving free WiFi to platinum Starwood Preferred Guests members is not going to cut it. We guess it is true--if you wanna be happy for the rest of your stay, never make a pretty hotel your regular lay.
Marriott Hotels have been running around on us for years and we've had enough.
Their economy brands (Courtyard, Residence Inn, Towneplace Inns) offer free WiFi as does their new luxury brand, Edition Hotels. Even some new JW Marriott hotels have free WiFi in their lobbies these days.
So we don't understand why the flagship Marriott hotels are still making us pay for it. True, gold and platinum members of Marriott Rewards can get free WiFi but it takes 50 nights to achieve gold status. Sometimes, high-level loyalty program benefits just ain't enough.
