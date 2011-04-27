The 5 Hotels With The Most Expensive Wi-Fi Internet Access

There should be no shame in paying for what you can't get at home so you would think that in staying at luxury brands like Four Seasons, Mandarin Orientals, Ritz-Carltons, St. Regises,Dorchester Hotels and Park Hyatts, your every wish and demand would be met.

Except our fetish for free internet access. It seems the more you pay for the hotel room, the more you will pay for WiFi as well. It's been this way for years with luxury hotels and WiFi.

They don't think of us at all, they keep their mind on the money, keeping their eyes on the wall...and the clock, waiting to charge us for the next day of internet.