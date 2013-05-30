The Two Most Embarrassing Flops From The Heat-Pacers Game

Flopping has became one of the dominant narratives of the Eastern Conference Finals.



Before last night’s Game 4, LeBron James said that flopping wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in a pretty startling admission. Pacers fans responded by chanting, “Flop-per! Flop-per!” while he was shooting free throws.

The flopping continued last night with a number of embellishments on both sides.

This LeBron James-David West double flop was particularly absurd (via Deadspin):

Deadspin

Earlier in the game, Lance Stephenson acted like he got punched even though Ray Allen never touched him (via Bleacher Report):

Bleacher Report

Expect to see the NBA hand out some fines today, because the anti-flopping sentiment is reaching a fever pitch.

Even TNT commentator Steve Kerr took to Twitter to scold the two teams:

I have no problem with deception, but some of the actions last night in the Heat/Pacers game were downright embarrassing. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerrTNT) May 29, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.