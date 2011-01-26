Today's Groupon Is The Grossest Ever

Photo: Jezebel

Groupon is a $15 billion business built on weird, sometimes downright gross ads for local businesses.Take today’s offer for Groupon’s New York subscribers – 60% off a colon cleansing.



Here’s the Groupon ad copy. Note that the zany humour is mildly toned down:

Human bodies are classic hoarders, refusing to toss out their harmful toxins and other useless bric-a-brac until their spleens become trapped under avalanches of old newspapers. Unclutter your carcass with today’s Groupon to Cleansing Day Spa in downtown Brooklyn.

Cleansing Day Spa takes a holistic approach to wellness and beauty, aiming to improve health by reducing bodily toxins. Its ionic foot bath uses charged atoms, which act like tiny toxin-seeking magnets to neutralize and eliminate body trash, thereby reducing stress on the liver, kidney, immune system, and internal janitorial staff. Colon hydrotherapy flushes embedded waste from the colon in a safe and sanitary way to help boost gastrointestinal health and overall wellness.

If you’re curious, first check out this video Gawker Media’s ladyblog, Jezebel, did about colon cleansing back in 2008.

“Lemme tell you something,” writes Tracie Egan Morrissey, “It was not fun.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.