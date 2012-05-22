The 12 Most Ridiculous Golf Lies Of All Time

Photo: YouTube
The summer golf season is about to get back into full swing — meaning America’s amateur golfers will finally get back to hitting their balls into bushes, trees, sinkholes, and other various ridiculous places.To make you feel better about your awful, rusty play, here’s a gallery of the worst golf lies ever.
The pictures come from both pros and amateurs. Squirrels, alligators, overturned trees, and large bodies of water are involved.
Some of these will blow your mind.
This could be the winner: this guy had a vertical lie after his ball got stuck on the grass surrounding an overturned tree
If you see things glass half full, this is actually an incredibly lucky lie (no water hazard penalty)
Animals don't just steal amateur's balls, PGA pro Steve Lowery had his ball nabbed by a seagull once
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.