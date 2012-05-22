The 12 Most Ridiculous Golf Lies Of All Time

Tony Manfred
The summer golf season is about to get back into full swing — meaning America’s amateur golfers will finally get back to hitting their balls into bushes, trees, sinkholes, and other various ridiculous places.To make you feel better about your awful, rusty play, here’s a gallery of the worst golf lies ever.

The pictures come from both pros and amateurs. Squirrels, alligators, overturned trees, and large bodies of water are involved.

Some of these will blow your mind.

That's buried

Lee Westwood almost hit his ball down a drain

This could be the winner: this guy had a vertical lie after his ball got stuck on the grass surrounding an overturned tree

Not just wet, but muddy. That'll ruin your white golf pants

How did this happen Alvaro Quiros?

If you see things glass half full, this is actually an incredibly lucky lie (no water hazard penalty)

Might want to just take a drop, far away

Sand? Nope, that's bark

Pure evil

Animals don't just steal amateur's balls, PGA pro Steve Lowery had his ball nabbed by a seagull once

Not only in a creek, but also buried in rough

Something different

