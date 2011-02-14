ANOTHER WEATHER CRISIS: The Worst Freeze In 60 Years Wipes Out Crops In Mexico And The Southwest

Photo: ap

Remember the snow in Dallas on Super Bowl weekend? It was part of the worst cold spell in 60 years in Mexico and the South West.U.S. grocery stores have already seen a double or triple hike in produce costs.



King 5 TV:

We’ve had to double and triple some prices and consumers come in and it’s quite a shock to them,” said Rusty Peake, GM of Food4Less in Southeast Portland.

“Increase, increase, increase,” said produce manager Troy Winterhalter as he watched urgent messages coming across his laptop computer. “Peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, asparagus, the entire asparagus crop was wiped out,” said Winterhalter.

Global food prices were already at record highs.

