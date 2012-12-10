This Is Seriously The Worst Free Throw Ever

You’ve got to feel bad for Appalachian State’s seven-foot-tall centre Brian Okam after this historically bad free-throw attempt in his team’s 70-64 loss to Western Carolina yesterday.



His shot made it a little less than halfway to the hoop. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say it slipped.

SB Nation’s Ryan Van Bibber found the video. It’s an all-timer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

