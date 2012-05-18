The 11 Worst Foreign Ad Translation Fails

KFC: Watch your fingers!

Photo: sidstamm on flickr

Just because a company dedicates hundreds of millions of dollars to international advertising doesn’t mean that it uses competent translators.This April, Unilever Germany rolled out a campaign for food products using the English tagline, “Fuck the Diet,” rationalizing that the F-word is now German become slang for “let it be.”



Unilever isn’t the only one. Many huge companies, including Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, have a history of massive (and obviously unintentional) translation fails with their tag lines.

KFC, for example, misinterpreted “finger-lickin’ good” to something more cannibalistic in Chinese.

