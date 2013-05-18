The Most Egregious Flop Of The NBA Playoffs

Sam Young of the Indiana Pacers did get hit with a Carmelo Anthony elbow on this play.
The problem is that he waited way too long to fly backwards in pain.
NBA flops typically come when a player tries to exaggerate contact. Very rarely do a see a soccer-style flop where nothing happens at all:
r/NBARight in front of actress Olivia Wilde too:
TNT screenshotYoung dethroned the OKC double-flop as the worst flop of the playoffs:
SB Nation
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.