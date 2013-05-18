The Most Egregious Flop Of The NBA Playoffs

Sam Young of the Indiana Pacers did get hit with a Carmelo Anthony elbow on this play.



The problem is that he waited way too long to fly backwards in pain.

NBA flops typically come when a player tries to exaggerate contact. Very rarely do a see a soccer-style flop where nothing happens at all:

r/NBARight in front of actress Olivia Wilde too:

TNT screenshotYoung dethroned the OKC double-flop as the worst flop of the playoffs:

SB Nation

