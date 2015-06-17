Watch Jimmy Fallon and Aziz Ansari read through the world's most awkward first texts

Everyone’s received an awkward first text message from someone who wants to know them better.

“The Tonight Show” recently compiled some of the worst first texts ever, sent in by viewers, and had Jimmy Fallon and Aziz Ansari read them out loud. The results are hilarious.

One texter is sending a message to a woman named Rachel whom he met at his old college roommate’s wedding. He makes sure to tell her where he first saw her, which friends they have in common, and how he got her number.

Then, after already having blown it by awkwardly oversharing, he adds the clincher that seals his fate as the world’s most embarrassing texter: “I wanted to say hi and sort of ‘texty’ introduce myself. Haha. :-)”

Then, Fallon reads a two-parter that ends with the disclaimer, “This is Ron btw is was trying to be clever.”

Watch these texts and a few more below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

