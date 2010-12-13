The 10 Worst First Class Sections In The World, Featuring US Airways & United

A first class ticket costs often twice as much as coach. For that price, travellers expect a certain level of service. For the following 10 airlines, they might want to skip the cost.



Zagat’s yearly survey identified the best and worst airlines for first class.

U.S. Airways and United made the blacklist along with various low-end airlines from Asia and Europe. Although scores on this list range from “fair” to “very good,” there’s little on here to justify the cost.

Note: As commenters have pointed out, the Zagat survey did not distinguish between business class and first class.The survey rated airlines based on their “premium seating service” including business and first class sections.

# 10 United Airlines Overall: 19.24 Comfort: 21.61 Service:19.08 Food: 17.04 Biggest complaints: narrow beds, lack of storage space for personal items, and not enough privacy Reviewers said: 'First experience with the flat-bed seats. 16C first row, upper-deck. Not impressed. Seat width was narrow, very tight, it appeared that the seat was narrower than the old C-cabin seat. In the flat-bed position, I could not roll the body easily as there was no room and hence made sleeping difficult. Storage space was down to the minimum. The size of the video screen was nice but there was no partition separating the screen next to mine, kind of disturbing. No privacy - no pod or anything, and with the next row which is rear-facing, the passenger across the aisle and I could have stared at each other for the entire flight.' 'The seats are very old and tired. Whilst they go flat and are long enough to sleep, they lack privacy and any modern functions or accessories. You are given one pillow and a strange blanket thing. More like other airlines business class but at First prices.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 9 Iberia Overall: 18.82 Comfort: 20.00 Service: 17.80 Food: 18.65 Biggest complaints: poor ground service, bad service on board, and uncomfortable seats Reviewers said: 'The short haul service was better than my last flight with Iberia but the food was still not included in the price and the crew were, as always, just about polite but no more. You get the impression they don't enjoy their jobs much. The onward flight to Havana one of the most uncomfortable I have ever experienced with truly appalling legroom and food that was just about OK. No seat back TVs and only 2 films served on a 10 hour flight. Dreadful.' 'The service was courteous, but not friendly. During the meal service crew were very attentive, but outside meal time no crew to be seen. The food was excellent and surpasses BA club europe catering. However the seating is the same as economy with the middle seat was kept free. The recline of the seats also poor. The lounge in London was BA galleries lounge which was excellent, great facilities, hot meals, good wine list in a very calm relaxed environment. Iberia's product offering in European business class is not worth the price tag.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 8 China Airlines Overall: 18.64 Comfort: 19.17 Service: 20.14 Food: 16.62 Biggest complaints: Seats are not long enough, planes are old and need to be updated with newer seat designs and more up-to-date entertainment technology. Reviewers said: 'Very poorly designed seat, the foot support only for people shorter than 5'5'. Poor location for the seat remote control, you will accidentally trigger it frequently. Seat always create mechanical problem and jammed. Small tv monitor, some old version aircraft even equipped with 5' monitor and with very limited entertainment program. How can you call the seats angled flat seats when it is realistically more like a zig zagged angle seat.' (Business Class seat) 'Old style first cabin but good service and excellent wine list. I am 6ft and the seat is not quite long enough for me. Movies on demand are old style tapes which gives you an idea of the age of the planes they fly on this route.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 7 Alitalia # 6 Aeroflot Russian Airlines Overall: 16.79 Comfort: 18.30 Service: 17.36 Food: 14.72 Biggest complaints: Aeroflot's 'President' class offers 'Cacoon' style seats which do not lie flat. Also, the airline has issues with timeliness, and poor in-flight service. Reviewers said: 'No business check in, no lounge, no priority boarding PKC. Ilyushin, newish business cabin, only 12 seats. No safety briefing, no announcements of any sort, no moving map. 2 meals, both dire. Flight attendants only appeared for food distribution, getting any drinks outside of this a problem. Very basic service, with not very comfortable seating for a 9 hour domestic flight.' 'Seats average from a comfort point of view in business. Food experience is below average. Staff are highly variable. Airside/terminal is very poor - new terminal in Moscow - shops only take roubles and no lounge as of yet - business class passengers are diverted to a pub with 450 roubles (a few quid). Ground staff are unfriendly and unhelpful. Punctuality is clearly an issue. If LH flew the route, I wouldn't set foot on Aeroflot again.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 5 bmi Overall: 16.76 Comfort: 17.86 Service: 18.04 Food: 14.11 Biggest complaints: cleanliness, lack of space, and small seat Reviewers said: 'For the price paid it was dreadful. Apart from the staff, who were pleasant,, everything else was horrible. No welcoming drink on boarding and no nice washbag. White wine was warm (was told they had no chilling facilities). I asked for a glass of the claret (which they had), and was invited to choose from the Italian or Australian selection. Food was indifferent, cutlery was the cheapest plastic bought in bulk from cash and carry. The entertainment selection was limited and came in a set it up yourself tv box.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 4 US Airways Overall: 16.64 Comfort:17.99 Service:17.30 Food:14.63 Biggest complaints: lack of attention to small details in service and presentation, poor service by flight crew, and not enough food to serve everyone Reviewers said: 'First Class does not give you access to the lounge. I was Star Alliance Gold so managed to find the hidden lounge. There were no free drink options so even a small glass of white wine cost $1. At 12 noon food in the lounge consisted of pretzels, nut mix, sweet biscuits and apples. No wonder people aren't flying upper classes now. No drink when on board, no taking of coats. No entertainment at all (this is first class). They ran out of food choice at the 3rd row. Wine served in plastic cups. Food was ok.' 'US Airways needs to study its rivals and notice that treating their customers rudely will affect them. I like their message when you land. It was a pleasure serving you on this flight. Serving - when? They talk amongst themselves and check if you behave. Their big job is to put a barrier in front of the front bathroom so the captain can get to the bathroom. You do not even get nuts, and this is first class.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 3 Air India Overall: 15.87 Comfort: 15.40 Service: 17.40 Food: 14.80 Biggest complaints: lounge in Mumbai is old and dated, planes are in bad shape, and problems are not addressed promptly Reviewers said: 'Myself and others experienced a condensation drip from the overhead compartments onto our seats periodically during the flight. The crew stuffed tissues to resolve the problem and seemed to have anticipated the complaint. No offer to move to another seat. Not flying Air India again if I can help it.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 2 Air China Overall:15.70 Comfort: 16.44 Service: 17.21 Food: 13.43 Biggest complaints: uncomfortable seats, poor in-flight entertainment system, and lack of courteous service Reviewers said: 'Upper deck on 747 had lie flat seats and decent entertainment if you like Chinese operas and movies. Rest of the flight was appalling - cabin crew unsmiling and unfriendly, cabin dirty, meals ordered were missing items listed on the menu.' ' Seat recline and pitch in Business class does not come across as much better than some airlines' Economy. Entertainment near non-existent save for newspapers and a very limited music program. Overhead video programs were played throughout the flight and both legs (different aircraft), the sound system was down. Never mind that nobody in the cabin was even watching the screen as the video played was a jumping throughout its airtime. Food was ample in quantity and not quality. No wine refill offered unless asked. Likewise for slippers and headsets on the way back.' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. # 1 China Eastern Airlines Overall: 14.42 Comfort:16.00 Service: 15.82 Food: 11.45 Biggest complaints: poor in-flight service and unappetizing food. Reviewers said: 'The flight attendants seemed to rush through each meal or drink service, like they had something else better to do on the 14 hour trip. They would reach over another passenger to hand me my tray or drink when they could have easily just gone down the other aisle. The food was mediocre at best, but I wasn't expecting anything better. AVOD worked, but the choice was pathetic and uninteresting.' 'Inflight service so so, the food is no different form Economy class (except extra 4 pieces of fruit)' Note: Zagat describes a 0-9 rating as 'poor-to-fair'; 10-15 as 'fair-to-good'; 16-19 as 'good-to-very good'; 20-25 as 'very good-to-excellent'; and 26-30 as 'excellent to perfect'. Now this is how you want to travel 10 Amazing First Class Airlines That Are Better Than A Hotel Room >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.