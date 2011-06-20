The Worst Fathers Of The Year

Now that Father’s Day has passed, we’re going to spare a moment for the bad fathers of the year.



Many famous fathers set terrible examples last year. Between alleged rapes, affairs, homophobic rants and embarrassing sexts, these dads have a lot to make up to their kids.

#7 Anthony Weiner Although he's not a father yet, Weiner's sexting scandal managed to create a grim future relationship with his child. #6 Christopher Lee Congressman Chris Lee, aka the 'Craigslist Congressman,' posted pictures of himself on Craigslist shirtless, calling himself a 'very fit fun classy guy.' Not classy, and embarrassing for his kid. #5 Brett Favre Brett Favre's sexting scandal with Jenn Sterger was a huge embarrassment and terrible example for his kids, and his grandchild. #4 DSK Dominique Strauss Kahn allegedly raped a maid at a NYC hotel. DSK's daughter is a student at Columbia and took down her Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Scribd just a few days after the scandal hit. #3 Charlie Sheen Drugs, rants, profanity, violence, goddesses, need we say more? #2 Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger failed to tell his children they had a half-sibling for more than 10 years. As for his child with Maria Baena, he didn't act as a father to him for more than 10 years. #1 Tracy Morgan Tracy Morgan recently went on a rant saying he would kill his son if he was gay. While he has since apologized, it's still a very harsh statement. BONUS: Muammar al-Qaddafi At least one of The Colonel's sons have been killed in the revolution against him. Check out 41 years in the life of Qaddafi >

