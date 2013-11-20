The Worst Fast Food Employees Of The Year

Fast food restaurants are tightly controlled operations full of rules and regulations designed to keep customers happy.

But some employees can slip through even the most stringent vetting processes.

We surveyed news stories to find the worst fast food workers of the year.

Some employees took gross photos on the job, while others were accused of harassing customers.

One thing’s for sure — you won’t want these employees making your burger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.