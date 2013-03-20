18 Advertisers Whose Flawed Facebook Timelines Need Fixing Now

Samsung / FacebookSamsung: Not getting it quite right, sometimes.Facebook recently redesigned its news feed so users can look at its Timeline feature in a bunch of different ways.
Many of the photos and videos brands currently use on their pages are going to appear even bigger and brighter.
Yet some advertisers have yet to take full advantage of the large-scale palette they’ve been offered, as we noted last year.
Here are 18 big, brand-name advertisers who aren’t using Facebook’s Timeline to its full advantage.
DISNEY has 43 million fans so it must be doing something right. Nonetheless, it would be nice to get a little more info on items from the company's archive. This appears to be a draft sketch of Wendy from Peter Pan, but the post never actually said that.
SMIRNOFF: It's harder to be an alcohol brand on Facebook because of the age restrictions. But even so, Smirnoff's page underperforms. Almost every post is a self-serving promotion using generic product beauty shots.
Brooks Brothers: Last year, we hailed Brooks Bros for using Timeline to show off its historical archives. This year we're putting the brand in the 'must try harder' category — its Timeline was cluttered with these repeated discount offers. This one garnered only 14 likes. In general, people on Facebook want to be entertained, not sold.
VISA's page is long on feel-good messaging, but short on the kind of sticky, in-depth or educational content that a finance brand might want to provide. As a sports sponsor, however, it does have access to some stunning imagery, like this Winter Olympics view.
INSTAGRAM's Timeline is great because, of course, it features some lovely photography. But this is its lazy, obvious cover photo. Come on, guys!
SAMSUNG's Timeline was an exciting place to be in the runup to the launch of the Galaxy 4S, but prior to that it was cluttered with generic product promotions. Samsung did a good job of suggesting new features for users to try, but the page as a whole felt too promotional. (We also said it was one of the best Timelines, see below.)
BURGER KING: Last year we said BK's Timeline was generic and boring. Not much has changed. Now, every post involves a rote product promotion. It remains generic and boring.
STARBUCKS' brand relies in large part on the idea of its coffee shops as a community gathering place and yet its Timeline does little to gather its fans in. Most posts are generic closeups of product. There are few offers, quizzes or user pics.
UNILEVER's page for Dove is extremely well branded. The look is consistent on every item. The mood is kept so light, however, that it's in danger of being lightweight.
EXPERIAN sometimes offers useful advice for the credit-challenged, but all too often it publishes some of the laziest posts imaginable, like this one.
Zynga is Facebook's biggest advertiser. Yet its Timeline begins with this generic image of its game logos (at right). Worse, its page is filled with unaddressed complaints from customers. Many companies use Facebook as a CRM tool. Zynga, apparently, does not.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.