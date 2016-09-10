3 things you should never say in an email subject line

Jacquelyn Smith

'Call me'

Jon Steinberg, the former CEO of the Daily Mail, North America, who now runs Cheddar Inc., wrote a LinkedIn post in 2014 in which he explains why 'Please call me' is the most frustrating, annoying, and disruptive type of email a person can send.

'They put the recipient into a state of wonder at the very least and some level of anxiety at the other end of the spectrum,' he writes. 'The news to be delivered is no doubt bad, the only question is how bad?'

Steinberg says the recipient can (and will) assume the 'call' is likely to result in finding out a major piece of business has been lost, a key employee has resigned, they're in trouble for something, or some other bad news.

So instead of, 'Please call me!' you could get a bit more specific and write, 'Please call me. We have an issue with our client XYZ,' or 'Please call me -- HR issue involving retaining an employee,' he says.

And if you're requesting that an employee or colleague call you so you can share positive information with them, say so. For instance, 'Good news! Call me.'