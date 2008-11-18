Worst Economists Watch: Ben Stein, Art Laffer (Video)

We’re continuing our look at the worst public economists out there, the guys who spectacularly mis-diagnosed the economy, while attacking others for being too negative. Last time we pointed to CATO’s Alan Reynolds, who consistently slammed people for warning about the housing bubble.



This time we’re stringing up two popular piñatas: Art Laffer and Ben Stein. The video below — Peter Schiff Was Right — has been making the rounds for the past week. It’s an assemblage of clips featuring the uber-prescient Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital, arguing against talking heads on cable news.

As you’ll see, Laffer and Stein come off looking like total boobs.

It’s important to point out the purpose of this excersise. Yes it’s easy with the benefit of hindsight to attack those economists who were wrong and praise those who were right. But these guys were jerks and bullies — people more interested in getting a dig in on TV than in having a discussion. And for that, they deserve to take some scorn now.



