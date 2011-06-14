The Stupidest Drivers In America Live In Washington D.C.

Photo: ElvertBarnes on flickr

Washington DC has the least knowledgeable drivers in America, according to GMAC’s 7th annual National Drivers Test survey.1288 miles away on I-70, Kansas has the smartest drivers.



GMAC administered a 20-question test to more than 5000 people with a valid driving licence across the country. It turns out there are many bad drivers.

One-in-five licensed drivers wouldn’t meet the basic requirements to obtain a licence. 27.2% of women and 13.6% of men failed the exam.

Good news for New Yorkers — they’re no longer the most clueless drivers in the country, avoiding a four-peat at the bottom of the list.

