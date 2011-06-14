The Stupidest Drivers In America Live In Washington D.C.

Kim Bhasin
washington dc traffic

Photo: ElvertBarnes on flickr

Washington DC has the least knowledgeable drivers in America, according to GMAC’s 7th annual National Drivers Test survey.1288 miles away on I-70, Kansas has the smartest drivers.

GMAC administered a 20-question test to more than 5000 people with a valid driving licence across the country. It turns out there are many bad drivers.

One-in-five licensed drivers wouldn’t meet the basic requirements to obtain a licence. 27.2% of women and 13.6% of men failed the exam.

Good news for New Yorkers — they’re no longer the most clueless drivers in the country, avoiding a four-peat at the bottom of the list.

#12 Alaska

Population: 700,000

Average test score: 76.0%

2010 rank: 42nd worst

#11 Illinois

Population: 12.8 million

Average test score: 75.8%

2010 rank: 19th worst

#10 Nevada

Population: 2.7 million

Average test score: 75.7%

2010 rank: 31st worst

#9 Georgia

Population: 9.7 million

Average test score: 75.6%

2010 rank: 20th worst

#8 Rhode Island

Population: 1.0 million

Average test score: 75.6%

2010 rank: 5th worst

#7 New York

Population: 19.4 million

Average test score: 75.3%

2010 rank: 1st worst

#6 Mississippi

Population: 3.0 million

Average test score: 74.8%

2010 rank: 12th worst

#5 Massachusetts

Population: 6.5 million

Average test score: 74.6%

2010 rank: 14th worst

#4 New Jersey

Population: 8.8 million

Average test score: 73.5%

2010 rank: 2nd worst

#3 Maryland

Population: 5.8 million

Average test score: 73.3%

2010 rank: 32nd worst

#2 Hawaii

Population: 1.4 million

Average test score: 73.0%

2010 rank: 8th worst

#1 Washington D.C.

Population: 600,000

Average test score: 71.9%

2010 rank: 3rd worst

Where does D.C. rank among the nation's worst cities?

Check Out The Cities With The Worst Drivers In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.