The Stupidest Drivers In America Live In Washington D.C.

Photo: ElvertBarnes on flickr
Washington DC has the least knowledgeable drivers in America, according to GMAC’s 7th annual National Drivers Test survey.1288 miles away on I-70, Kansas has the smartest drivers.
GMAC administered a 20-question test to more than 5000 people with a valid driving licence across the country. It turns out there are many bad drivers.
One-in-five licensed drivers wouldn’t meet the basic requirements to obtain a licence. 27.2% of women and 13.6% of men failed the exam.
Good news for New Yorkers — they’re no longer the most clueless drivers in the country, avoiding a four-peat at the bottom of the list.
Population: 700,000
Average test score: 76.0%
2010 rank: 42nd worst
Population: 12.8 million
Average test score: 75.8%
2010 rank: 19th worst
Population: 2.7 million
Average test score: 75.7%
2010 rank: 31st worst
Population: 9.7 million
Average test score: 75.6%
2010 rank: 20th worst
Population: 1.0 million
Average test score: 75.6%
2010 rank: 5th worst
Population: 19.4 million
Average test score: 75.3%
2010 rank: 1st worst
Population: 3.0 million
Average test score: 74.8%
2010 rank: 12th worst
Population: 6.5 million
Average test score: 74.6%
2010 rank: 14th worst
Population: 8.8 million
Average test score: 73.5%
2010 rank: 2nd worst
Population: 5.8 million
Average test score: 73.3%
2010 rank: 32nd worst
Population: 1.4 million
Average test score: 73.0%
2010 rank: 8th worst
Population: 600,000
Average test score: 71.9%
2010 rank: 3rd worst
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.