The 13 Worst-Dressed US Politicians

Getty ImagesRep. Alan Grayson (D-FL) is known for his eccentric, printed ties.
The United States is in a state of fashion emergency, especially when it comes to our political leaders.
From Rep. Alan Grayson’s (D-Fla.) tacky printed ties to everything worn by Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the U.S. political scene is pretty much a wardrobe disaster zone.
So the next time you call up your elected official about the new zoning laws or school taxes, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to also give them some friendly style pointers.
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele has an affinity for boxy suits and festive, candy cane-striped ties.
Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ken.) mop of curls has been the subject of frequent ... speculation, but he says it's the real deal. He cuts it himself.
Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.) has kept the shoulder pad industry in business for more than a decade.
Rep. Rush Holt (D-N.J.) sports a suspiciously dense comb-over and wild prints on his ties. Someone please give the man a pair of tweezers for those caterpillars.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) wears crazy-hipster glasses, paisley prints, and endless scarves. Her hair has Dr. Pepper-red streaks.
Obama's former senior adviser David Axelrod would take gold at any and every ugly sweater party. Note contrasting turtleneck.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) frequently looks disheveled, but baldness does not an excuse for bedhead make.
Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.) is known for his wacky ties. Our favourite (read: least favourite) is his Monopoly-money tie.
Jimmy McMillan III famously made a run for New York City mayor four times, along with runs for senator, governor, and president. He founded 'The Rent Is Too Damn High' Party. He also founded whatever he calls this look.
He was portrayed brilliantly by Kenan Thompson on SNL, down to the gloves and the eccentric facial hair.
BONUS: Let's not forget our neighbours up north, namely when Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wore a vintage NFL tie at his crack press conference.
