The Most Ridiculous 'MTV Video Music Award' Fashion Of All Time

George De Sota/GettyLil’ Kim, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink bared all at the MTV ‘VMAs’ in 2001.
This Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”
Not only will the event be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the first time, but the Moonman award statuette has gotten a makeover.
But one thing never changes at the VMAs: the outrageous fashions.
We take a look back at 30 years of celebrity crazy on the red carpet.
She inspired model Molly Sims, who made up for baring her stomach by covering her head with a beret.
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone attended P. Diddy's VMA after-party in little more than a bandana.
In 2003, the awards show was again held at Radio City Music Hall. Lindsay Lohan is nearly unrecognizable!
