The Most Ridiculous 'MTV Video Music Award' Fashion Of All Time

Aly Weisman
VMAs Lil'' Kim, Mya, Christina Aguilera PinkGeorge De Sota/GettyLil’ Kim, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink bared all at the MTV ‘VMAs’ in 2001.

This Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of MTV’s “Video Music Awards.”

Not only will the event be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the first time, but the Moonman award statuette has gotten a makeover.

But one thing never changes at the VMAs: the outrageous fashions.

We take a look back at 30 years of celebrity crazy on the red carpet.

In 2001, the now defunct Destiny's Child went with a Western theme at the awards in NYC.

That same year, Britney Spears bared all.

And performed her infamous snake dance.

Midriffs were a serious trend as displayed by Lil' Kim, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Pink.

Mudvayne went for a scarier look during the 2001 awards show held at Lincoln Center.

Macy Grey was a walking billboard.

Whoomp ... there it is.

In 2002, the show was held at Radio City Music Hall and Kelly Osbourne also had a message for fans.

Christina Aguilera continued the midriff trend, taking it to a whole new level.

She inspired model Molly Sims, who made up for baring her stomach by covering her head with a beret.

'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone attended P. Diddy's VMA after-party in little more than a bandana.

And Lisa Marie Presley didn't want to be your friend.

Pink rocked fake tattoos all over her body.

Axl Rose performed in blue face with Guns N' Roses.

And Britney Spears shared a moment backstage with Michael Jackson.

In 2003, the awards show was again held at Radio City Music Hall. Lindsay Lohan is nearly unrecognizable!

Paris and Nicky Hilton couldn't have been blonder.

Pink was Christina Aguilera's favourite colour.

Ashanti was still relevant.

Dave Navarro bared his midriff, too.

And who could forget this moment?!

In 2004, the show moved to Miami but Jay Z and Beyoncé were still the golden couple.

Fergie was still a member of the Black Eyed Peas.

Hulk Hogan showed off his teenage daughter, Brooke.

Paris Hilton channeled her inner pageant queen.

Lil' Kim bared almost all in a zebra printed dress by designer Carlos Miele.

Ice-T and his wife Coco have always been crowd pleasers.

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez went for a layered look.

2006 brought another headpiece for the entertainer.

It was the same year Britney's comeback bombed before our eyes.

Today's Rihanna wouldn't be caught dead in this simple, sweet, conservative dress.

She changed up her look by 2008.

Haley Williams and members of Paramore also dressed more alternative.

It was the same year Russell Brand couldn't find a comb.

In 2009, Katy Perry showed off her peacock.

Lady GaGa went weird.

And who could forget this meat dress?

In 2012, rapper Lil Wayne performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles wearing many patterns.

Nicki Minaj showed off her assets in a bedazzled onesie.

As did singer Rita Ora.

While last year's host Rebel Wilson could have covered up.

