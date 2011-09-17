The Worst Dressed Coaches In The NFL

While football doesn’t require its coaches to wear a suit and tie on the field, attire should at least be neat, and presentable. A simple pair of khaki pants, and a nice collared shirt will do.



Some coaches don’t understand this. They wear sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hats on the coaching field. And even off the field, some coaches have had major fashion faux pas.

They should take hints from their well-dressed players.

