The Worst Dressed Coaches In The NFL

Leah Goldman
While football doesn’t require its coaches to wear a suit and tie on the field, attire should at least be neat, and presentable. A simple pair of khaki pants, and a nice collared shirt will do.

Some coaches don’t understand this. They wear sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hats on the coaching field. And even off the field, some coaches have had major fashion faux pas.

They should take hints from their well-dressed players.

Bill, the cut off sweatshirt just doesn't work

Rex Ryan tends to look sloppy, on the field, and off

Andy Reid should stay away from the Hawaiian print

Mike Tomlin, sweatpants should not be in your gameday apparel wardrobe

Todd Haley wears not one, but two t-shirts

Gary Kubiak is doing alright, but he should replace the grey pants with khaki to get away from the grey blob look

Raheem Morris' get up is just messy

A t-shirt and dress pants just doesn't work Tony Sporano

Lose the hat Mike Smith

Chan Gailey has a thing for vests

BONUS: We know Charlie Weis isn't in the NFL but we only ever see him in a sweatshirt.

BONUS: Mark Mangino isn't in the NFL, but the vest, or whatever that is, has got to go

They should all take some hints from JoePa, who's been looking fly since 1950

Let's hope some of these coaches at least stay in shape

