This was the worst men's style moment at this year's Grammys

The Grammys aren’t one of the most important sartorial events on the calendar, but there’s still opportunity to learn a thing or two.

Take, for example, one of the night’s presenters: NFL linebacker Von Miller, crowned MVP of Super Bowl 50. He decided to wear a patterned blazer.

Not just any patterned blazer — a sparkly, silver paisley patterned blazer.

Observe:

Now, we at Business Insider are not going to knock the patterned blazer. There is a place and a time, and the Grammys in 2016 are probably as good a place and time as any.

What we are going to say is this: this particular blazer is one of the ugliest pieces of clothing we’ve ever seen at an awards show. It’s attention-getting in the worst way possible: just for attention’s sake.

The sparkles and swirls distract the eye, making it hard to take in the outfit as a whole, and ultimately doing it a disservice. The number one rule for wearing loud clothing is to make sure the rest of your outfit is subdued enough so that you don’t look like a clown. A good rule of thumb is one loud or garish item per outfit, whether it’s a patterned shirt, cool pants, or spiky shoes.

By pairing the patterned blazer with shiny blue tuxedo pants, his outfit is washed out in a sea of shininess.

Here’s how he should have done it:

The above is Spanish actor and singer Miguel Angel Muñoz doing the patterned blazer correctly. The floral patterned blazer is paired with simple trousers and a plain black bow tie, so nothing distracts from the centrepiece.

It’s much easier on the eye and looks way more elegant and black-tie appropriate.

Had Miller toned down his blazer choice, he may have been one of the best-dressed guys at the show. As it was, he was just painful to look at.

