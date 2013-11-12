The 17 Most Ridiculous Outfits At Last Night's MTV Europe Music Awards

REUTERS/Remko De WaalMiley Cyrus caused controversy when she lit a joint during her EMA acceptance speech. But you should see what she was wearing!
You thought this year’s MTV Video Music Awards show in Brooklyn was a twerk-filled
controversy?
The network’s Europe Music Awards took things to a whole new level last night in Amsterdam as Miley Cyrus smoked a joint onstage, Iggy Azaelia had a serious wardrobe malfunction, and musicians wore some of the most ridiculous outfits we have ever seen.
Check out the craziest costumes — because they can only be called that — from Sunday night’s 20th MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome.
Miley Cyrus continued to push the limits in this barely-there dress covered in Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur's faces.
While accepting her first-ever EMA in the Best Video category for 'Wrecking Ball,' Cyrus lit up a joint while wearing this unexplainable leotard and fur shrug.
Ellie Goulding left little to the imagination on the red carpet before she presented during the show.
Will Ferrell, in character as'Anchorman's' Ron Burgundy, crashed the Kings of Leon photo-op before presenting Eminem the icon honour.
Rapper Iggy Azalea was accused of flashing way too much on the red carpet, and later clarified her wardrobe malfunction on Instagram: 'It was a bikini line and the line that joins my a-- to my leg. Enjoy.'
Bard Ylvisaker and Vegard Ylvisaker of Ylvis 'What does the fox say?' fame arrived in the costumes that made their YouTube video go viral.
No one was looking at Bruno Mars during his performance. He later won Best Song for 'Locked Out Of Heaven.'
And Irish singing and TV-presenting duo John and Edward Grimes of Jedward arrived in horrible matching flag blazers and sky-high hair.
