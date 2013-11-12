The 17 Most Ridiculous Outfits At Last Night's MTV Europe Music Awards

REUTERS/Remko De Waal Miley Cyrus caused controversy when she lit a joint during her EMA acceptance speech. But you should see what she was wearing!

You thought this year’s MTV Video Music Awards show in Brooklyn was a twerk-filled

controversy?

The network’s Europe Music Awards took things to a whole new level last night in Amsterdam as Miley Cyrus smoked a joint onstage, Iggy Azaelia had a serious wardrobe malfunction, and musicians wore some of the most ridiculous outfits we have ever seen.

Check out the craziest costumes — because they can only be called that — from Sunday night’s 20th MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.