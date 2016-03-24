The 5 biggest mistakes you're making with your dress shoes

Some say shoes are the most important part of any outfit — especially when wearing suits.
While we wouldn’t go that far, we would agree that there is inherent value in getting it right.
We’ve rounded up the biggest mistakes men make when they wear dress shoes.
Read on to make sure you’re not making of these.
Square-toed shoes aren't about style. They're about the silhouette of your foot, which inherently looks ugly with square-toed shoes on.
A modern gentleman knows that the square-toed shoe silhouette is unflattering, and avoids it at all costs. After all, it is one of the 11 deadly sins of men's style.
Slip-on shoes that aren't loafers are a big no-no for any kind of formal event -- especially with a suit.
A modern gentleman avoids anything that looks like it might belong at a middle school formal, and these kinds of shoes are certainly included.
A modern gentleman knows exactly how a shoe should fit. He also knows that most men aren't wearing the correct shoe size, and to avoid that has his fit by a professional.
A modern gentleman has, in the back of his head, at least a base knowledge of what colour shoes go with what colour suit. And he uses this to his advantage when he buys and wears suits and shoes.
For reference, here's a fantastic graphic that breaks it down.
(For the record, brown and light grey can go together, though it is definitely on the fashion-forward side.)
A modern gentleman knows that it's best to stick to the basic. He avoids shoes with colourful details and/or outlandishly detailed soles, like the ones to the right.
Instead, he chooses classic shoes from well-respected shoemakers like Allen Edmonds, Alden, Jack Erwin, Church's, Crockett and Jones, and others.
We love these more adventurous looks, but not in the context of traditional suiting.
