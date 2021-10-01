I’m a longtime Disney World fan, and these are the worst rides – sorry

I think Journey into Imagination with Figment is too strange and lackluster to be enjoyable.

Journey into Imagination with Figment is located in Epcot and has gone through several iterations over the decades. Today, it features a purple dragon named Figment who loves to wreak havoc. Riders hop in giant red cars and enter various rooms where animatronics play with the five senses.

It’s a slow ride suitable for all ages and heights, so it might be for some Disney fans, especially families, but unfortunately, it’s not one for me. As someone who doesn’t love dark ride attractions (rides where people sit in a vehicle that moves through specially lit scenes), Journey into Imagination with Figment leaves a lot to be desired.

Not only is the climax of the ride a total letdown, but Disney lovers agree that the ride is one of the worst at Disney World.