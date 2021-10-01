I’m a longtime Disney World fan, and these are the worst rides – sorry

- I’ve been going to Disney World since I was a child – there are rides I love and others I avoid.
- Personally, I hate rides where you sit in a vehicle and move through scenes, like Na’Vi River Journey.
- The carousel and teacup rides in Magic Kingdom belong at local carnivals, not Disney World.
Every time I go, there are rides I would never miss, like Passage of Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean, but there are also some attractions that I avoid completely, especially to save time.
There are 50 rides at Disney World — here are the nine I skip.
Everyone still knows It’s A Small World and its famous song, but in my opinion, the ride is more than tired these days. To me, the puppets look dated, the once catchy song is now irritating, and now that I’m older, the slow ride feels like a time-waster. It’s 10 minutes long, and I’m always itching to get off after five.
The attraction did undergo a three-day renovation this summer, following a refurbishment of its exterior last December, so maybe it’s since recaptured some of its early magic. Still, there are other, more exciting rides I’d much rather spend my time on.
It’s a slow ride suitable for all ages and heights, so it might be for some Disney fans, especially families, but unfortunately, it’s not one for me. As someone who doesn’t love dark ride attractions (rides where people sit in a vehicle that moves through specially lit scenes), Journey into Imagination with Figment leaves a lot to be desired.
Not only is the climax of the ride a total letdown, but Disney lovers agree that the ride is one of the worst at Disney World.
Despite its name, there is nothing speedy about this ride. Instead of being a racetrack or even bumper cars, this attraction moves at a measly 7.5 mph. Even as a child this ride was too slow for me. It’s also loud and makes the park smell like gasoline.
Sure, some kids may love it — and Disney points out on its website that it’s “designed for smaller racers” — but I think it takes up too much precious real estate in Magic Kingdom.
Suffice it to say, the Orange Mission is the toughest ride to sit through at Disney. Not only does the tight space make you feel claustrophobic, it also makes you feel like you’re actually blasting off into space. That may be awesome for some, but I can’t help but feel like astronauts train for years to experience this type of situation for a reason.
I tried the ride once and am still scarred from the experience.
When I rode this, I loved some of the imagery, but ultimately, it felt like a letdown. It was just another ride that puts people in vehicles and takes them through scenes. I’ve seen this type of ride before, and I expected more from a newer attraction.
Additionally, the other “Avatar” ride in Animal Kingdom, Flight of Passage, puts Na’Vi River Journey to shame. They truly are not comparable.
It may be a ride for younger visitors, but I didn’t even like it as a child — a ride whose only purpose is to get me dizzy isn’t that exciting. In my opinion, you should save the teacups for your local carnival because they don’t have any purpose in Disney World.
Disney World has so much more to offer than a Carrousel, which is why I would encourage visitors — both big and small — to skip it.
Although it’s another dark ride attraction, I will let it go because there’s a gamified aspect to it, which makes it more entertaining. However, my gripe with this ride is that everyone touches these lasers. I had a problem with this before the pandemic, but now I have even more concerns.
In August 2020, a Disney Food Blog writer noted they didn’t see the guns being cleaned between guests during a visit to the ride, but cast members told them they were cleaned every two hours.
As someone who doesn’t love rides that just spin and hates heights, this ride is a lethal combination for me. I always skip, and I’d recommend anyone else who hates heights does the same.