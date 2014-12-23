The 10 Worst Corporate Logo Changes Of 2014

Monster Worldwide A billboard for job-search site Monster.

Many popular brands reinvented themselves this year — but not necessarily for the better.

We went through graphic-design collective UnderConsiderations’ Brand New blog to see which brands decided to change their logos and chose our least favourite redesigns. All opinions are our own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.