The 10 Worst College Majors

Your undergraduate major could be the path to a high-paying career … or a highway in the opposite direction.

H&R Block looked into college majors, starter jobs, locations, and industries in order to figure out how a person’s major might affect their paycheck.

Students majoring in fields such as anthropology and archeology, film and video, and the fine arts may struggle to find a job — both recent and experienced grads face high levels of unemployment. On the other hand, jobs such as registered nurse, sales rep, and accountant had the most openings.

Check out H&R Block’s infographic below for the list of the 10 worst majors and more:

