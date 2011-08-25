The Twelve Worst Coaches In Sports History!

There are no redeeming qualities to Ozzie Guillen's managing style. He alienates his own players and appears to have some sort of obsession with putting his foot into his mouth.

Managerially speaking, Guillen believes in 'small ball.' This works well in the NL, but when you manage in the AL and have an extra bat to use, it's best to play for on-base percentage and not wasting outs. Even though the anemic Adam Dunn is the DH this season, there's just not enough speed in the White Sox lineup to execute an NL styled offence.

He's stubborn to change, he's annoying, and he's not a good manager. Yeah, he won a World Series in 2005, but any manager would have won with that bullpen.