The Twelve Worst Coaches In Sports History!

Photo: AP
There have been an awful lot of awful coaches in the history of sports.Here are our picks for the worst twelve coaches to ever hold a job within the highest levels of competition.
Ozzie Guillen is a blubbering, unintelligible live-wire that can't manage his way out of an open courtyard
There are no redeeming qualities to Ozzie Guillen's managing style. He alienates his own players and appears to have some sort of obsession with putting his foot into his mouth.
Managerially speaking, Guillen believes in 'small ball.' This works well in the NL, but when you manage in the AL and have an extra bat to use, it's best to play for on-base percentage and not wasting outs. Even though the anemic Adam Dunn is the DH this season, there's just not enough speed in the White Sox lineup to execute an NL styled offence.
He's stubborn to change, he's annoying, and he's not a good manager. Yeah, he won a World Series in 2005, but any manager would have won with that bullpen.
Dick Umile has been the head coach of the men's hockey team at the University of New Hampshire for the last 20-one seasons, and he's about to enter his 20-second. Umile has been named Hockey East Coach of the Year six times (most ever), and has guided the Wildcats to seventeen NCAA tournament appearances.
How many of those tournaments has Umile won? None.
For a men's hockey program that's consistently ranked as one of the best in the country, making it to only four Frozen Fours and two national championship games in a 20-two year span isn't good.
Umile is a polarising figure in Hockey East. His regular season prowess is legendary thanks to his .659 winning percentage and some fans, and the school brass adore him, but his .433 winning percentage in tournament games is something well below what a supposed legend should be touting.
Sabermetrics aren't popular since they involve advanced formulas and America's relationship with maths has always been frosty at best, but they do serve a useful purpose: they can tell us how a team will score the most runs.
At it's basic fundamentals, sabermetrics preach the importance of getting on-base. This is a simple concept to grasp: more base runners equals more runs. The speed of the runner isn't terribly important; it's just more of a bonus.
Dusty Baker has refused this knowledge. His reason being that the doesn't want slower runners 'clogging up the base paths.' It makes absolutely no sense. Neither does Baker's reputation of being a good manager.
Norv Turner has the worst winning percentage of any NFL coach fortunate enough to last at least 200 games. His career record 99-105-1 is indicative of his poor game management skills.
Turner teams have consistently been over penalised, turnover laden, and gaping holes in the team's make-ups can remain unfilled for weeks at a time. The most recent example of this was the Chargers woeful special teams play that ended up costing the team four games during the 2010 season.
Wade Phillips is the poster child for coaches who are great coordinators but shouldn't be head coaches
Poor Wade Phillips. He was constantly over his head in Big D.
From a numerical standpoint, Phillips isn't terrible, but he just needed to be seen in order to be properly understood. It sometimes appeared to be a nervous wreck on the sideline and that would explain his poor performances in big games.
Phillips, is 1-5 in playoff games, and he turned one of the sorriest coaching performances ever seen by human eyes when the Cowboys laid an egg against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final regular season game of 2008. If the Cowboys had won, they would have gone on to the playoffs. Instead, they lost 44-6.
Rich Kotite started out well as a coach, but he ended up crashing and burning when he took over the Jets
Post playing career, Rich Kotite went down the path of coaching. It started out well enough, but he should have turned around halfway down the trail.
After serving as the offensive coordinator for the Jets for several seasons, he was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1990 to do the same thing. After head coach Buddy Ryan was fired in 1991, Kotite was handed the reins. Despite losing star quarterback Randall Cunningham during the first game of the 1991-92 season to an ACL-tear, Kotite rattled off an 10-win season thanks to punishing defence. Keep in mind, Kotite was an offensive expert and that success had more to do with defensive coordinator Bud Carson's abilities.
Kotite followed that effort with an eleven-win season. After that, it was all downhill.
He was fired by the Eagles in 1994, and was hired by the Jets as a head coach the following season. While in New York for two seasons, Kotite went 4-28. He stepped down after his second season with the Jets and he never returned to coaching again.
P.J. Carlesimo is most famous for the Latrell Spreewell choking incident, but he was also not a good coach
When P.J. Carlesimo's former players are asked questions about his coaching style, the word 'screamer' will almost certainly come up. Screaming works for some coaches, but it never did for Carlesimo.
His career record ended up at 204-296, and his place in history as the guy who was attacked by Latrell Spreewell has been forever cemented in basketball lore.
Dave Shula, son of Hall-of-Fame coach Don Shula, took over the head coaching job of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1992 after being an unsuccessful assistant and coordinator in Miami and Dallas.
Four and a half seasons, nineteen wins, and 50-three losses later, Shula was finally fired by famously stubborn Bengals owner Mike Brown. Shula reached 50 losses faster than any other coach in NFL history.
Predictably, Dave Shula is out of the football business. He now helps his father run Shula's Steakhouses.
Lane Kiffin could be a great guy in person. He could be a wonderful family man. He could always have the best intentions in mind. The only thing we can really confirm about Lane Kiffin is that he's a shady coach. Kiffin is just 36 years old, and has worked for six different football programs already. He's been involved in a scandal with half of them.
After leaving USC as a coordinator, Kiffin coached the Oakland Raiders for a grand total of 20 games. He went 5-15 before getting fired. The cause for the firing (aside from the record) wasn't immediately clear since Raiders owner Al Davis' press conference afterwards was basically all about how much of a liar Kiffin is. Later on, a summary of Kiffin's failings as coach of the Raiders was revealed in this letter the team wrote to the University of Tennessee, the coach's next employer.
While at Tennessee, Kiffin publicly accused coaches within his division of tampering NCAA rules which is a violation of SEC rules. He also went on the radio and talked about recruits openly which is an even bigger no-no. He burned his bridges in Tennessee when he went back against a signed memorandum that basically outlined that he would be Tennessee's head coach until 2014. He left the school in 2010, and some members of the student body rioted.
Trevor Graham was a successful coach if you disregard the fact that most of his athletes were caught using performance enhancing drugs
Trevor Graham was a silver medal earning member of the 1988 Olympic Jamaican 4x400m team, but that's not why he's well known. Graham was one of the biggest names in the BALCO scandal since he coached and allegedly provided performance enhancing drugs to several of his players.
After he hung up his cleats, Graham started an Olympic training facility called Sprint Capitol USA. Marion Jones, Tim Montgomery, Justin Gatlin, Alvin Harrison, and Antonio Pettergrew all trained under Graham. It's probably not a coincidence that all of these athletes either received suspensions, or were stripped of medals due to failing drug tests.
To this day, Graham has denied having direct involvement with his athletes doping, but Angel Guillermo Heredia from BALCO testified that Graham was directly involved with those activities.
The combined record for all Australian Major League Baseball managers to have ever existed is 23-132. Joe Quinn is the only Australian Major League Baseball manager in history, so evidence suggests those marks are mostly his fault.
In 1895, Quinn managed 39 games for the St. Louis Browns. He went 11-28. It was his most successful season ever.
In 1899, clearly feeling that he hadn't quite found rock bottom yet, Quinn commandeered the Cleveland Spiders to a 12-104 record. A bird that can read Magic 8-Ball could get a better record than that.
Isiah Thomas will forever be remembered by Knicks fans as someone who set back the franchise several years
Before we get into what makes Isiah Thomas the pariah of Knicksville, it should be pointed out that Isiah Thomas is one of the 50 greatest NBA players ever, an NBA Hall-of-Famer, and when he worked for the Raptors, he drafted Tracy McGrady and Marcus Camby.
Having said that, Isiah Thomas was a widely scrutinized coach and general manager that was allowed to remain perch on the ruling roost for far too long. His three years as President of Basketball Operations prior to getting (somehow) promoted to fill both the GM job and the head coaching job can be summed up with this one fact: he traded seven future draft picks for Eddy Curry.
Thomas was relieved of his coaching duties by new GM Donnie Walsh the day after the 2008 season concluded. Walsh had sound reasoning. Thomas went 56-108 while at the helm of the Knickerbockers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.