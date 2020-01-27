13 cliché travel photos tourists need to stop taking

Shutterstock Please be more creative.

People are increasingly going to the same destinations to take the same pictures.

From faux-meditating at temples to busting out yoga positions at random sites, some poses just need to be stopped.

Please don’t pretend to hold up Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when you’re there.

Imitating The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover in London is another telltale sign you’re a tourist.

Ever feel like you have déja vu scrolling through Instagram? It seems like people are flocking to the same places, eating the same foods, and doing the same poses.

But not all poses are created equal, and some really just need to be cancelled.

Keep scrolling for some of the most annoying photo clichés that need to stop in 2020.

You won’t be the only one pretending to hold up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

SolStock/Getty A tourist at the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

No, really, everyone does that.

Shutterstock Tourists at the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Taking a faux phone call in a London phone booth is far from original.

Shutterstock Two tourists posing with a phone booth in London, England.

Imitating The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover is a surefire way to let people know you’re a tourist — and slow down traffic.

Shutterstock Tourists imitating the famous Beatles album cover on Abbey Road in London, England.

Pretending to meditate in a place where others might could be seen as insensitive by some.

Shutterstock A woman pretending to meditate.

Randomly busting out yoga poses, especially when you’re not in yoga gear, lets everyone know you’re visiting.

Shutterstock A man doing crow pose.

Pretending to kiss the Great Sphinx of Giza is a classic tourist pose in Egypt.

Shutterstock A tourist feigning a kiss with the Great Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt.

Visit a museum in a big city and you’re likely to find at least one tourist imitating a sculpture for a photo.

Valentina Bassi/EyeEm/Getty A tourist imitating a sculpture.

Pulling your partner towards some beautiful attraction is no longer original.

Shutterstock The trend popped up around 2013.

Using your hands to make a heart around a sunset can look a little cheesy.

Suparat Malipoom/EyeEm/Getty Hands creating a heart around a sunset.

Pinching any sort of vertical attraction, like the Eiffel Tower, is a common theme in tourists’ photos …

Alexander Spatari/Getty A hand pinching the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

… As is playing with proportion.

Shutterstock A tourist in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Pigeons in Venice are fed well by tourists hoping to get a shot like this.

Shutterstock A woman playing with pigeons at St. Marks Square in Venice, Italy.

At the beach, you’re sure to see at least one tourist asking their partner to take pictures of them writhing on the sand for Instagram.

Shutterstock A woman poses for a photo on a Thai beach.

