The 10 worst cities to start your career

Reuters A burned down apartment building in Detroit.

Job prospects are looking better this year for recent college grads, but that doesn’t mean all US cities are experiencing the same hiring boom.

Employment opportunities vary significantly based on geography, and some cities still lag behind when it comes to things like job growth and unemployment rates.

To determine the worst places for recent college graduates to launch their burgeoning careers, personal finance site WalletHub analysed and ranked the 150 most populous US cities based on 19 metrics pertaining to professional opportunities and quality of life.

Metrics included the number of entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents, housing affordability, annual job growth rate, recreation ranking, unemployment rate, and number of leisure establishments in the area. (Read the full report and methodology here.)

No. 10: Milwaukee, Wisconsin Miller Park, home to the Milwaukee Brewers. Monthly median starting salary: $US2,186 Number of entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 26 With stalling population growth and poor economic mobility, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, landed the No. 147 spot for overall professional opportunities and No. 122 for quality of life. No. 9: Mobile, Alabama A home in the De Tonti Square Historic District of Mobile, Alabama. Median starting salary: $US2,388 Entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 12 Mobile, Alabama, has few single people to hang out with and even fewer entry level jobs, earning the city an overall professional opportunities rank of No. 133 and overall quality of life score of 149 out of 150. No. 6: Cleveland, Ohio The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Median starting salary: $US2,481 Entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 40 As the second worst city in terms of median annual income and third worst for population growth, Cleveland, Ohio has an overall professional opportunities score of 139th and overall quality of life rank of No. 137. No. 5: Stockton, California The University of the Pacific's Burns Tower on the Stockton, California, campus. Median starting salary: $US1,982 Entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 9 With the third highest unemployment rate of the 150 cities analysed and few leisure and recreation establishments per 100,000 inhabitants, Stockton, California, ranks No. 140 for overall professional opportunities and 136th for overall quality of life. No. 4: Columbus, Georgia A view of the Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus, Georgia. Median starting salary: $US2,138 Entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 7 With one of the lowest ratios of entry-level jobs available and it's low level of economic mobility, Columbus, Georgia, comes in as the ninth worst city for overall professional opportunities and earns an overall quality of life score of 138th. No. 3: Toledo, Ohio Toledo, Ohio's skyline. Median starting salary: $US2,407 Entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 18 Toledo, Ohio, ranks as the worst city in terms of population growth, and the percentage of its population with a bachelor's degree and its median income growth rate aren't much better. The city ranks No. 144 for overall professional opportunities and No. 142 for overall quality of life. No. 2: Fresno, California Fresno Arch on Van Ness Avenue. Median starting salary: $US1,861 Entry-level jobs per 10,000 residents: 7 With the second highest unemployment rate of the 150 cities analysed and sixth worst monthly median starting, Fresno, California, ranks as the worst city for overall professional opportunities and lands 134th spot for overall quality of life rank.

