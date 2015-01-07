The 10 Worst US Cities For Finding A Job

In recent months, the US labour market has been on fire: the most recent jobs report crushed expectations, and unemployment has been at the lowest level since 2008.

But people are still struggling to find jobs in certain cities.

WallHub analysed the 150 most populated cities in the US to determine the worst (and best) cities to find a job.

Cities were analysed across two dimensions: “job market” and “socioeconomic environment,” which were based off of 16 metrics including opportunities, employment growth, median starting salary, and median annual income (adjusted for cost of living).

Here are the 10 worst cities for finding a job:

10. Newark, NJ 9. Winston-Salem, NC 8. Tucson, AZ 7. Modesto, CA 6. Fresno, CA 5. Memphis, TN 4. Hialeah, FL 3. Detroit, MI 2. Moreno Valley, CA 1. San Bernardino, CA

Additionally, WalletHub put together a map showing all the cities analysed. The more orange the circle is, the harder it is to find a job in that city. The more blue the circle is, the easier it is to find a job in that city.

You can see below that there is a high concentration of orange bubbles in California, as well as in the southeast US — meaning these cities are worse for finding a job.

On the other hand, many cities in central US are blue — meaning these cities are better for finding a job.

If you want to read more thoroughly about the methodology, or get more key statistics about the cities, you can check out the report here.

