The 10 Worst Cities For Finding A Job

Vivian Giang
San Diego, CA

Photo: Wikimedia

In the past month, the number of jobs created in the country were a lot lower than expected. The numbers are worse in some places compared to others. 

The Manpower Group — an employment service — surveyed more than 18,000 employers in 100 metropolitan areas to find out their projected employment status between October through December 2012. 

All employers that participated in the survey were asked, “How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of December 2012 as compared to the current quarter?”

If you live in one of these metropolitan areas, you might be a little less optimistic about finding a job any time soon.

10. Reno-Sparks, Nevada

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 11

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 8

Net employment outlook: 3 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

9. Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton, Oregon-Washington

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 13

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 10

Net employment outlook: 3 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

8. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 14

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 11

Net employment outlook: 3 per cent

Note: Tied with Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

7. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 14

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 11

Net employment outlook: 3 per cent

Note: Tied with Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

6. New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island, N.Y.-N.J.-Pennsylvania

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 18

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 15

Net employment outlook: 3 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

5. Youngstown, Ohio

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 8

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 2 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

4. Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 12

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 10

Net employment outlook: 2 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

3. St. Louis, Missouri

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 14

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 12

Net employment outlook: 2 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

2. San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, California

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 16

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 14

Net employment outlook: 2 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

1. Spokane, Washington

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 13

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 13

Net employment outlook: 0 per cent

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

Now see the best cities you could move to:

Click here for 14 cities where you have the best chance of finding a job right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.