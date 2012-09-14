The 10 Worst Cities For Finding A Job

Photo: Wikimedia

In the past month, the number of jobs created in the country were a lot lower than expected. The numbers are worse in some places compared to others.



The Manpower Group — an employment service — surveyed more than 18,000 employers in 100 metropolitan areas to find out their projected employment status between October through December 2012.

All employers that participated in the survey were asked, “How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of December 2012 as compared to the current quarter?”

If you live in one of these metropolitan areas, you might be a little less optimistic about finding a job any time soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.