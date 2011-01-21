13 Cities Where Investing In Real Estate Is A Terrible Idea

Note: As Zillow’s Katie C. points out in the comments below, this list looks primarily at investing in real estate as a rental property.





A lot of factors come into buying a home, but sometimes the decision is obvious.

Zillow has identified a set of cities where all indicators point to stagnant or declining prices. Even as home prices drop around the country, these cities have a particularly bad outlook.

Of course we’re talking about housing as an financial, not a personal decision. As with all investments, you’re welcome to take a contrarian risk.

#13 Eugene, Ore. Price-to-income ratio: 161% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 8.3% Foreclosure resales: 13% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #12 Philadelphia, Pa. Price-to-income ratio: 129% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 6.6% Foreclosure resales: 10% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #11 San Luis Obispo, Calif. Price-to-income ratio: 120% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 4.5% Foreclosure resales: 23% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #10 Pueblo, Colo. Price-to-income ratio: 103% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 14.6% Foreclosure resales: 28% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #9 Baltimore, Md. Price-to-income ratio: 133% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 9.3% Foreclosure resales: 12% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #8 Spokane, Wash. Price-to-income ratio: 109% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 11.6% Foreclosure resales: 13% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #7 Santa Cruz, Calif. Price-to-income ratio: 129% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 8.4% Foreclosure resales: 22% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #6 Atlantic City, N.J. Price-to-income ratio: 124% above historical norm

Home values year-over-year: down 11.7% Foreclosure resales: 13% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #5 Seattle, Wash. Price-to-income ratio: 117% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 11.6% Foreclosure resales: 17% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #4 Portland, Ore. Price-to-income ratio: 133% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 9.9% Foreclosure resales: 20% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #3 Boulder, Colo. Price-to-income ratio: 143% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 5.7% Foreclosure resales: 12% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #2 Salem, Ore. Price-to-income ratio: 138% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 8.1% Foreclosure resales: 25% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. #1 Grand Junction, Colo. Price-to-income ratio : 133% above historical norm Home values year-over-year: down 12.2% Foreclosure resales: 31% of all sales A historically high price-to-income ratio suggests homes are unusually unaffordable. A market that declined last year will be unattractive to investors. Weak foreclosure resales suggest an unattractive market. These and various other criteria were used by Zillow. Now for some counterpoint Here's why it's a great time to buy a home >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.