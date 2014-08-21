The 11 Least 'Liveable' Cities In The World

The Economist Intelligence Unit (the EUI) conducted a livability survey to determine which cities around the world “provide the best or worst living conditions.”
Cities with major conflicts tended to score the lowest. Military and political conflicts weigh heavily on livability because they adversely affect many other factors as well: infrastructure is destroyed; hospitals are supersaturated with the wounded and dead; and economic productivity drops.
The survey notes that it’s “designed to address a range of cities or business centres that people might want to live in or visit”, and consequently, they have excluded hotspots such as Kabul, Afghanistan and Baghdad, Iraq.
Country: Senegal
EIU Rank: 130
The EIU report gave the capital of Senegal low scores for healthcare (41.7) and infrastructure (37.5).
According to an operations officer at the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation, 'about 65 per cent of people (in Senegal) do not have any health care coverage whatsoever.' The IFC is working to help provide low-cost health insurance to students and informal sector employees in Senegal.
Dakar recently lifted a ban on solar power, which has led to lowered long-term energy costs for some people.
Country: Pakistan
EIU Rank: 136
Karachi scored low on stability (20), but relatively high on education (66.7) and infrastructure (51.8).
For the last two years, the Taliban have been expanding in Karachi, and have recently have started killing police officers and attacking 'poorly defended' police stations. Attacks by the Taliban killed 34 at an airport in Karachi in June.
Country: Nigeria
EIU Rank: 137
Lagos scored low for stability (23), healthcare and education (both 33.3).
Boko Haram -- an Islamist movement that seeks to create an Islamist state -- is based in northeast Nigeria, and might be expanding to Lagos, which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Boko Haram's operation in the northeast 'will trim Nigeria's growth rate by half a percentage point this year', and if they continue to Lagos, Nigeria's economy will suffer.
Additionally, the Ebola virus spread to Lagos; there have been 10 reported cases as of August 12.
