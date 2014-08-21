The 11 Least 'Liveable' Cities In The World

REUTERS/Andrew Biraj People wait to commute as an overloaded bus approaches on a street after office hours during Ramadan in Dhaka.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (the EUI) conducted a livability survey to determine which cities around the world “provide the best or worst living conditions.”

Cities with major conflicts tended to score the lowest. Military and political conflicts weigh heavily on livability because they adversely affect many other factors as well: infrastructure is destroyed; hospitals are supersaturated with the wounded and dead; and economic productivity drops.

The survey notes that it’s “designed to address a range of cities or business centres that people might want to live in or visit”, and consequently, they have excluded hotspots such as Kabul, Afghanistan and Baghdad, Iraq.

