These Are The Worst Cell Phones Of All Time

Motorola old cell phoneREUTERS

Since the advent of cellular technology, we’ve seen some awesome phones.

We’ve also seen some terrible phones. Remember the Motorola ROKR? How about the Pantech?

We searched for what people called their “worst cell phone” purchases, then took to Amazon to see what consumers had to say when they bought them.

Here are some quotes we pulled from the “1-star” reviews of each of these cell phone disasters.

Yikes.

The Motorola Pebl

'The phone came with a battery that was no good and won't hold a charge. The phone also has a sticky coating on it that dirt and lint and everything else sticks to it.'

The Pantech C300

'On the second day, I went ahead and returned it and got the Nokia 6030.'

The Firefly

'This was simply unbelievable. I could have bought a play phone and been happier.'

The LG Migo

'I bought this for my 6-year-old son. The phone arrived and doesn't work at all. Tried a new battery and charger and still the phone powers off every time.'

The LG Voyager

'We bought 5 of these last fall, and every single one of them has been nothing but problems.'

The Motorola ROKR

'The button in the middle pops off at least once a day. And the phone freezes.'

The Motorola Flipout

'This phone is junk. I dropped this phone from roughly a foot up, on a pillow of all things, and the screen went.'

The LG Double Play

'I got this phone in April and it lasted until the beginning of June. It kept rejecting the SIM Card and now i can't use it at all. Great for the first 2 months and that's it. Save yourself some money and do not buy this phone.'

The Motorola Kin

'Terrible user interface. Stops accepting messages until you manually clear your inbox. Super-tiny, super-close keys. Iffy touch screen. Absolutely awful.'

The HTC Windows 8

'If you want a phone that is flaky, unresponsive, and generally wonderful at dropping calls, this is your phone. Wonderful if you want to avoid work.'

The Cricket MSGM8

'Well the phone may work fine, but the bluetooth is a big failure. It CAN'T transfer files like pictures or ringtones...so if your friend wants to send you a picture...well, too bad.'

