These Are The Worst Cell Phones Of All Time

Since the advent of cellular technology, we’ve seen some awesome phones.

We’ve also seen some terrible phones. Remember the Motorola ROKR? How about the Pantech?

We searched for what people called their “worst cell phone” purchases, then took to Amazon to see what consumers had to say when they bought them.

Here are some quotes we pulled from the “1-star” reviews of each of these cell phone disasters.

Yikes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.