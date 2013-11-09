These Are The Worst Cell Phones Of All Time

Since the advent of cellular technology, we’ve seen some awesome phones.
We’ve also seen some terrible phones. Remember the Motorola ROKR? How about the Pantech?
We searched for what people called their “worst cell phone” purchases, then took to Amazon to see what consumers had to say when they bought them.
Here are some quotes we pulled from the “1-star” reviews of each of these cell phone disasters.
Yikes.
'The phone came with a battery that was no good and won't hold a charge. The phone also has a sticky coating on it that dirt and lint and everything else sticks to it.'
'I bought this for my 6-year-old son. The phone arrived and doesn't work at all. Tried a new battery and charger and still the phone powers off every time.'
'This phone is junk. I dropped this phone from roughly a foot up, on a pillow of all things, and the screen went.'
'I got this phone in April and it lasted until the beginning of June. It kept rejecting the SIM Card and now i can't use it at all. Great for the first 2 months and that's it. Save yourself some money and do not buy this phone.'
'Terrible user interface. Stops accepting messages until you manually clear your inbox. Super-tiny, super-close keys. Iffy touch screen. Absolutely awful.'
'If you want a phone that is flaky, unresponsive, and generally wonderful at dropping calls, this is your phone. Wonderful if you want to avoid work.'
'Well the phone may work fine, but the bluetooth is a big failure. It CAN'T transfer files like pictures or ringtones...so if your friend wants to send you a picture...well, too bad.'
