The 19 Worst Celebrity Photoshop Fails

Flare magazine A new GIF proves that Jennifer Lawrence was seriously photoshopped on the cover of Flare magazine.

This week, a GIF of Jennifer Lawrence’s Photoshopped 2011 Flare magazine cover made the rounds on the Internet.

The cover was altered to make Lawrence appear slimmer with higher check bones and a more pronounced collar bone. While Lawrence herself has previously been outspoken on her dislike of altered images, many stars haven’t been as averse.

Model Miranda Kerr recently posted a Photoshopped image of herself on Instagram, creating outrage across the Internet.

But Kerr and Lawrence’s Photoshop revelations are nothing compared to the missing body parts, unrecognizable faces, and seriously enhanced features of many other celebrity cover models.

We’ve gathered some of the craziest celebrity Photoshop flubs of all time — can you spot what went wrong?

