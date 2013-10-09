The 15 Worst Celebrity Magazine Photoshop Fails

In the high-gloss world of magazines, ads and catalogues, it’s no secret Photoshop is a widely-used trick of the trade. Some blemish removal here, a few smoothed bumps there, maybe a nip at the waist — all usually considered fair game in the publishing industry.
But sometimes, a little retouching goes a bit too far: missing body parts, unrecognizable faces, and some seriously enhanced features.
We’ve gathered some of the craziest celebrity Photoshop flubs of all time — can you spot what went wrong?
Oprah Winfrey was at the top of her game when she appeared on an August 1989 cover of TV Guide. But it wasn't just Oprah on the cover.
The magazine photoshopped Winfrey's head onto the body of '60s star Ann-Margret -- without either of the stars' permission. A rep for Oprah told the AP: 'Oprah would not pose on a pile of money like that.'
Demi Moore has always been one for jaw-dropping covers (see: her pregnant Vanity Fair cover) and this December 2009 cover of W is no different. But can you tell what looks off?
Though both Moore and a spokesperson denied any photoshopping, Moore's hip appears narrower than her thigh.
Above is what Moore later tweeted out claiming to be the original photo from the shoot.
(Source: Jezebel / The Huffington Post / Twitter)
Some retouch work left Hill with a much thinner left arm, diminished wrinkles and face lines, and an almost non-existent back.
TIME Magazine's June 27, 1994 cover featured OJ Simpson's mugshot after he was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife and another male.
The published cover pictured a retouched Simpson, with noticeably darker skin, making Simpson appear gloomier. Newsweek published a similar cover, but with the original photo showing a clear difference in images.
Pre-Photoshop photos appeared on Tumblr, showing that Perry's skin had been smoothed over, her breasts were lifted, thighs thinned, hand modified, and several moles removed.
After the original photo was accidentally uploaded on the Complex website, it is apparent that Kardashian has smoother, lighter skin, and a thinner appearance in the retouched version. She spoke out on her website saying, 'So what: I have a little cellulite. What curvy girl doesn't!?'
We hardly recognised the actress after a virtual facelift, which included sharpened cheekbones and piercing eyes.
Gwyneth Paltrow landed a Terry Richardson-shot fashion spread in the March 2012 issue of Harper's Bazaar.
Upon closer inspection, we're wondering how Paltrow (and her legs) pulled off such an oddly-angled pose.
Adam Levine appeared in the November 2011 issue of Vogue Russia with his then girlfriend, Anne Vyalitsyna.
The magazine digitally shed pounds off of Clarkson to make her look 'her personal best' according to Editor-in-Chief Lucy Danziger.
The cover of the magazine discussed slimming down while the Clarkson mentioned in the article she was comfortable with her weight.
Editor-in-Chief Lucy Danziger admitted and defended the photoshop of the star soon after on Self.com:
'Do we retouch? Yes! Did we alter her appearance? Only to make her look her personal best ... Did we publish an act of fiction? No. Not unless you think all photos are that. But in the sense that Kelly is the picture of confidence, and she truly is, then I think this photo is the truest we have ever put out there on the newsstand.'
