13 Celebrities With The Worst Grammar On Twitter

There are hundreds of celebrities on Twitter with massive followings.
Some tweet to their massive followings more frequently than others. After a while, there’s bound to be a typo.
Automated proofreader Grammarly recently took a look at the 150 most followed celebrities on Twitter to find out which celebs make the most errors while typing.
To do that, they compiled the 25 most recent tweets of celebs, and corrected them for errors in spelling and grammar.
From the study, Grammarly found female celebrities make fewer writing errors than males and musicians are the worst Tweeters.
What follows are the celebs with the most mistakes during their study per 100 words.
*All mistakes are per 100 words.
Did I mention that u get 2 bring a friend w/u 2 meet me in Rio?! Ohh weeee! Gonna b crazy & helps @keepachildalive at http://t.co/5DxbIA3wWI
-- Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 21, 2013
What a gr8 way to start the day! Pick up #thehonestlife 4 my fave #greenjuice recipe & lots more! Thx… http://t.co/t0rHoYf8J5
-- Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) June 21, 2013
Great dat today. Back home chilling out. My son is so funny. Bedtime
-- Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 17, 2013
Big up @djpenetrate and @DrinkHouston for the love in #htown dallleeee
-- Pitbull (@Pitbull) June 22, 2013
Now THAT'S WHAT I'm TALKING ABOUT!!!! @IAmChrisMann is like nothing else on the show-!!! #TeamXtina #TheVoice
-- Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 3, 2012
HARD WORK&TIMING IS EVERYTHING,TRUST IN GOD NOT IN MAN,I WILL MAKE THE HATERS BELIEVE,ITS TIME 2 INTRODUCE DIS GENERATION 2 DA ICE CREAM MAN
-- Percy Miller (@MasterPMiller) June 22, 2013
Hanging at the @firehousesubs Family Reunion. Like the turkey with extra mayo they're gooder than mug. #FHSReunion13
-- SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 24, 2013
I make smoothies son. Das jus what I do. This is a mix of strawberry and banana. A lil concoction I call Stranana. pic.twitter.com/rGClArQKak
-- Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) June 16, 2013
salute 2 my guy @iamdiddy 4 his @RevoltTV partnership wit time warner cable @TWC !! every1 congratulate puff 4 bringn music bacc 2 tv !!
-- Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 21, 2013
1. Barack Obama (.8 mistakes)
2. Kourtney Kardashian (1.6 mistakes)
3. Kim Kardashian (1.6 mistakes)
4. Conan O'Brien (1.7 mistakes)
5. Gerard Piqué (2.0 mistakes)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.