13 Celebrities With The Worst Grammar On Twitter

Jessica Alba may have written a book, but she definitely needs an editor.

There are hundreds of celebrities on Twitter with massive followings.



Some tweet to their massive followings more frequently than others. After a while, there’s bound to be a typo.

Automated proofreader Grammarly recently took a look at the 150 most followed celebrities on Twitter to find out which celebs make the most errors while typing.

To do that, they compiled the 25 most recent tweets of celebs, and corrected them for errors in spelling and grammar.

From the study, Grammarly found female celebrities make fewer writing errors than males and musicians are the worst Tweeters.

What follows are the celebs with the most mistakes during their study per 100 words.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.