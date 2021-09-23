10 of the worst celebrity dancers who have ever been on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Not even the Worm and raising-the-roof could save Steve Wozniak.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak really left an impression on the “DWTS” cast and crew when he competed in 2009 with pro Karina Smirnoff.

“We cast Steve because he was the most left-field booking imaginable,” former showrunner Conrad Green told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “He did the most distinctive inter­pretation of the Worm ever seen on any dance floor. [Judge] Bruno Tonioli is still shuddering at the memory.”