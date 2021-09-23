10 of the worst celebrity dancers who have ever been on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

- “Dancing With the Stars” pairs professional dancers with celebrities from different industries.
- Other stars like Geraldo Rivera and Master P had their performances ripped apart by judges.
- Kim Kardashian West and David Hasselhoff didn’t make it very far when they competed on the show.
“We cast Steve because he was the most left-field booking imaginable,” former showrunner Conrad Green told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “He did the most distinctive interpretation of the Worm ever seen on any dance floor. [Judge] Bruno Tonioli is still shuddering at the memory.”
That said, the show’s judge Carrie Ann Inaba counts him as one of her bottom-three worst celebrity dancers in the show’s history.
“I love him but his dancing … well, you know,” Inaba told HollywoodLife in 2017.
Although they gave her credit for trying even though she has no background as a performer, the judges criticized her moves each week, calling her dancing “pedestrian” and saying her moves often lacked passion.
Her dance partner, pro Tony Dovolani, said in 2012 that “there was a lot of therapy involved” after he performed with Gosselin. He also joked that he wouldn’t call what they did “dancing.”
“He gets extra points because he was the very first athlete on our show… ,” Inaba told HollywoodLife in the same interview. “He went for it and I give him a lot of credit for that.”
The star was eliminated after his first week when he did a version of the cha-cha that judge Bruno Tonioli called, at the time, “a potpourri of insanity disguised as dance,” according to The Daily Mail.
“I had no idea it would be so bad,” she told The Ringer in 2016. “I got told off by my dancer.”
“It was like ‘The Hunger Games,'” she continued. “It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”
“Plenty of bravado, but I tell you, impressive — for all the wrong reasons,” Tonioli told Rivera during an episode of the show.
The judges especially couldn’t think of many nice things to say about his performance to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.
“It was like Pinocchio chasing Jiminy Cricket across the room,” judge Bruno Tonioli said at the time. “You couldn’t have been more wooden.”
The judges called the reality star’s dancing “cold” and said they didn’t “connect” with her performances. She chalked up her poor performance to shyness.
“To be honest last week, I cried so hard when I got home, just knowing this is SO hard for me and I really am trying — but my inner shyness is making it look like I am just not trying,” she wrote at the time, according to E!. “I think I took it way too seriously and I was a nervous wreck on Wednesday.”
Alongside partner Mark Ballas, she ended up being the third person eliminated that season.
Her lack of skills and how much she hates dancing later became a storyline on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
At the time, Bolton said he wasn’t expecting “that level of disrespect” from Tonioli and that he wanted an apology.
“Dancing With the Stars” producers later said Tonoli shouldn’t be expected to apologize for doing his job.
“Bruno’s role as a judge is to give his honest opinions on the quality of the dances he’s judging, which is what he did in this case,” the show’s producers said in a statement, per ABC.
“While we respect the feelings of our celebrities and dancers, we don’t feel Bruno should be expected to apologize for doing his job.”
