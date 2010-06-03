WORST CALL EVER Should Finally Take Baseball Into 21st Century (Instant Replay)

The worst call ever.

One of the worst calls in baseball history robbed a young pitcher of a perfect game last night.No one who has seen the replay–and thanks to modern (50-year old) technology, we’ve all seen it again and again and again–doesn’t feel a searing sense of injustice and absurdity.



Even the umpire who blew the call, Jim Joyce, immediately saw and (to his credit) admitted his mistake. And now he’ll just have to live with it forever.

But he shouldn’t have to.

Jim Joyce is human. Humans make mistakes, especially when they’re asked to make critical decisions in fractions of seconds without perfect information. And that’s why, in just about every pursuit except baseball, humans have decided to improve their decision-making with technology.

In baseball, the intrusion of technology–in this case, a simple “booth review” of key plays–has been opposed tooth and nail, in part by the umpire’s union, which doesn’t want to see its imperfect human constituents put out of a job.

But that stance is ridiculous.

No one wants to see baseball games made even longer by eliminating umpires entirely. No one wants a video replay after every ball and strike call. No one wants interminable delays as managers insist on confirmation of every close play. And that’s not going to happen.

All that would happen–and after last night’s disaster, one hopes that it now WILL happen–is that managers and umpires be given the opportunity to challenge or review a couple of key calls a game, the way they now can in football.

As in football, these challenges should be limited in quantity (at least by the managers) to, say, 2-3 per game. As in football, the video review should not overturn the call on the field unless it was clearly wrong. And if the call is over-turned, the manager should get another challenge.

What would this do to the game?

It would make it vastly better. There would be far fewer terrible calls. There also would be far less umpire humiliation. The umpires, players, and fans could be confident that, whoever won or lost, at least the outcome wasn’t the result of a blown call. And the umpires would keep their jobs.

Last night’s call, however well handled in retrospect, was a disgrace to the game. And it was a disgrace in large part because of Major League Baseball’s refusal to allow technology reduce the inevitable mistakes humans make.

The problem here isn’t the officiating. It’s Major League Baseball. Hopefully last night’s disaster will finally wake up MLB.

