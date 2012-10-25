The 10 Worst Countries To Grow A Business

Photo: AP
Skyrocketing inflation, widespread corruption, a continent-wide economic crisis, and poor IT infrastructure are some of the problems for the 10 lowest ranked countries in Grant Thornton’s Global Dynamism Index.Every country doesn’t have all of those problems, but these 10 have had the poorest performance in the measures that business leaders consider most important over the last 12 months.
Dynamism score: 50.7
Weakest area: Indonesia's science and technology environment was the third worst in the survey.
Indonesia's economic expansion is weighed down by poor research spending, problems finding financing, and an unfriendly operating environment for businesses.
Dynamism score: 50.2
Weakest area: Colombia's science and technology environment was sixth from the bottom.
Poor infrastructure and minimal research spending hurt Colombia's ranking.
Dynamism score: 50
Weakest area: Russia was third from the bottom for its financing environment.
High levels of corruption hurt Russia, despite its relatively strong economic growth. Getting financing can be an issue as well.
Dynamism score: 50
Weakest area: South Africa had the world's second worst ranking for labour and human capital.
Extremely high youth unemployment is just one of the things that has made South Africa less attractive for businesses.
Dynamism score: 49.2
Worst area: Portugal had the second worst economic environment on the list, behind only Greece.
Europe's disastrous growth outlook and the prospect of further austerity in the future make Portugal a risky place to be in business.
Dynamism score: 47.6
Worst area: The Philippines was ranked sixth from the bottom for its labour and human capital environment.
Having a young work force is important; business leaders weigh school life expectancy and productivity higher, and that's where the Philippines falls behind.
Dynamism score: 41.2
Worst area: Egypt had the second worst science and technology score and the third worst for labour and human capital.
Weak schools, unemployment and an underdeveloped IT infrastructure hurt Egypt's standing in the rankings.
Dynamism score: 40.2
Worst area: Greece had the world's worst economic and growth outlook.
Greece, in the throes of a massive recession and harsh austerity program, had the lowest score for economics and growth by more than 26 points.
Dynamism score: 40.2
Worst area: Nigeria had the world's worst operating environment for businesses.
High youth unemployment and a risky business environment outweigh a young workforce and energy resources.
Dynamism score: 37.4
Worst area: Venezuela had the worst science and technology environment on the list, and the second worst business environment.
High inflation, low research and development spending, and a hostile business environment land Venezuela in the bottom spot.
