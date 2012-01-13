We Found The Worst (Or Best) Business Card Of All Time At CES Today

We found a pretty interesting looking business card on the ground today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



There are some pretty nerdy people in town this weekend (including us), but this man might be the nerdiest. We’ve blacked out his information to protect his identity, but pay close attention to the rest.

We like the “Android RAZR” next to the cell phone number. Would you ever turn yourself into a member of the Borg on your business card?

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

