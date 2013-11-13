These Are The 5 'Least Respected' Brands In All Of Tech, As Ranked By Their Competitors And Peers

The brand consulting firm CoreBrand

has released a new reportthat reveals the most and “least respected” technology brands among 10,000 of the most powerful men and women in American business.

CoreBrand polled vice-president level executives from top U.S. companies on how they felt about more than 1,000 brands based on their reputation, management, and investment potential. Then CoreBrand took the brands its polling audience was most familiar with and ranked them by favorability to determine the five brands in each product sector that were most and least respected by the executives.

Here are the five tech brands corporate executives respect the least:

1. Unisys: Provides information technology services and IT consulting for large corporations and government agencies. Unisys’ specialties include banking technology services, outsourcing, and the integration of complex technology systems.

2. Cognisant Technology: Like Unisys, Cognisant Technology is a business-to-business company providing information technology and IT consulting services. The growth of its outsourcing business placed the company on Fortune magazine’s list of the 100 fastest-growing companies every year from 2003 to 2012.

3. Ingram Micro: Ingram Micro is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of information technology, marketing technology and mobile products a list of the world’s biggest companies that includes Apple, Cisco, and Microsoft.

4. Analogue Devices: One of the biggest manufacturers of computer chips, Analogue Devices has approximately 60,000 customers for its signal processing products. While its hard to brand computer chips, companies like Intel have worked to explain to consumers why electronics products bearing its chips are better than those featuring the hardware of its competitors.

5. Seagate: A data storage and hard disk manufacturer that has to date sold more than 2 billion hard disk drives worldwide.

The poll seems to imply that there just isn’t really a way for these business-to-business brands to win. While it doesn’t make sense for them to spend millions of dollars on big-time advertising campaigns that will reach an audience made up primarily of people who will never buy their products, not having a big media presence seems to have earned the disrespect of their peers in corporate America.

