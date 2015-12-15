The 10 biggest box-office bombs of 2015

2015 was a strong year at the box office. Universal had three films make $1 billion each, the first time ever that a movie studio has pulled off the feat in a single year. And unless something goes very wrong, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is going to make a heck of a lot of money.

But there were also some massive duds released this year. Just this past weekend, Ron Howard’s latest movie, the $100 million-budgeted “In the Heart of the Sea” starring Chris Hemsworth, made a dismal $11 million.

Though the future looks grim for “In the Heart of the Sea,” there’s still time for it to rebound. For these 10 titles below, sadly, the chance is gone, and they have failed miserably.

Here are the 10 worst box-office performers of 2015.

[Note: Eligible titles had to be released on 2,000 or more theatres during their theatrical run. All figures are from Box Office Mojo.]

10. 'Mortdecai' $7.6 million (domestic) / $39.5 million (foreign) Lionsgate Though this bizarre Johnny Depp vehicle more than quadrupled its domestic take in overseas sales, it still didn't come close to earning the $60 million budget the film had. We could hope this is just a phase for Depp, but for good or bad, the actor loves this kind of eccentric, costume-y part. 9. 'Victor Frankenstein' $5.6 million (domestic) / $24.7 million (foreign) 20th Century Fox Trying to give the Frankenstein story a shot of youth by telling the story through the perspective of Igor (Daniel Radcliffe) who meets Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy) as a young medical student didn't seem to grab audiences. 8. 'Blackhat' $8 million (domestic) / $11.5 million (foreign) Universal/Legendary Pictures 'In the Heart of the Sea' wasn't the only bomb headed by Chris Hemsworth. In January, the thriller 'Blackhat' directed by Michael Mann ('Heat,' 'Collateral') was a dud, too. This will only increase speculation that the hunky Hemsworth is only bankable when he's in Thor mode. 7. 'Unfinished Business' $10.2 million (domestic) / $4.2 million (foreign) Jessica Miglio/20th Century Fox Before Vince Vaughn was seen in the disappointing second season of HBO crime drama 'True Detective,' the actor was in the more familiar role of starring in a disappointing comedy. 'Unfinished Business' was DOA at the box office, following several other Vaughn films with poor receptions ('Delivery Man,' 'The Internship'). 6. 'Hot Tub Time Machine 2' $12.3 million (domestic) / $767,000 (foreign) Youtube/Hot Tub Time Machine Movie The first 'Hot Tub Time Machine' was a fun comedy that Paramount should never have tried to duplicate. With John Cusack not returning and the rest of the original cast having to go through some horrific regurgitated jokes, the movie couldn't make back its small $14 million budget during its theatrical run. 5. 'The Gunman' $10.6 million (domestic only) Keith Bernstein / Open Road Films Trying to take a page from the Liam Neeson playbook, 'The Gunman' was supposed to show that Sean Penn can be the new addition to the elderly-tough-guy subgenre. But turns out audiences weren't into it. 4. 'Our Brand Is Crisis' $6.9 million (domestic only) Warner Bros. Oscar winner Sandra Bullock was having a good year as she voiced one of the characters in the mega-hit 'Minions.' But the good vibes ended with 'Our Brand Is Crisis,' about political campaign strategists, which had the worst opening of her career with $3.2 million. 3. 'We Are Your Friends' $3.5 million (domestic only) Warner Bros YouTube Channel Looks like Zac Efron carrying a film isn't a thing yet. Though the young star has found success with ensemble films like 'That Awkward Moment' and 'Neighbours,' being the main focus as he was in the EDM musical/coming-of-age film 'We Are Your Friends' doesn't seem to interest audiences -- or maybe no one wanted to see him play a DJ. 2. 'Rock the Kasbah' $3 million (domestic only) Open Road Films Bill Murray is usually great in everything, but playing a music manager looking for the next big thing in the Middle East isn't one of them. In its opening weekend, 'Rock the Kasbah' averaged $731 in the 2,012 theatres it was in. But that's not the worst per-screen average of the year... 1. 'Jem and the Holograms' $2.1 million (domestic) / $70,571 (foreign) Universal This live-action reimagining of the popular 1980s cartoon should have stayed cooking in the idea phase a lot longer. Before Universal pulled the film from over 2,000 screens after only one week (basically unheard of in the industry), it opened in over 2,400 its opening weekend with a pitiful per-screen average of $570. Bad word of mouth circulated among fans of the franchise, and everyone else tuned out. Good thing the studio made billions on its other releases this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.