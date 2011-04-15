PORNO, RACISM AND MANDATORY TATTOOS: The Worst Bosses Of All Time

Photo: WBEZ
There are bad bosses everywhere, but not all are the laughably inept Michael Scott-type. We’ve rounded up some who are simply malicious.If you’re in a management position, take a note on what not to do here. If you’re an employee, appreciate the fact that you don’t work for one of these people.
She owned the Cincinnati Reds when they won the World Series in 1990, but it wasn't all great news - according to WLWT.com, 'Schott was sued by team controller Tim Sabo, claiming he was fired because he opposed a team policy of not hiring blacks.'
She even praised Hitler during a 1996 ESPN interview, saying, 'Everybody knows he was good at the beginning, but he just went too far.'
When Dunlap took over a paper company, he fired 11,200 people in 20 months and walked away with $100 million for himself.
He would go on to be sued by the SEC and accused of fraud by the New York Times.
Max Blanck and Thomas Harris of Triangle Shirtwaist Company: A closed door policy killed 146 employees
They owned the Triangle Shirtwaist Company, which manufactured women's clothing, and locked all of their employees inside during the workday.
When the factory caught fire on March 25, 1911, a few were able to escape, but 146 workers were trapped and died. It was the largest loss of life in New York City until 9/11.
He's a hotshot Hollywood producer, but he's supposedly the basis for Kevin Spacey's vicious character in Swimming with Sharks. Rudin once emailed a Paramount executive 'The only thing separating my hands from your neck is the fact that there are 3,000 miles between us.'
Gawker named him New York's worst boss in 2007.
Maybe some people think it's great to have a boss that tells you it's OK to look at porn while at work, but Sam Zell ended up getting sued by his own employees for mismanaging The Tribune Company, which ultimately went bankrupt.
Hoover was Director of the FBI from 1935-1972 and terrified his employees 24 hours a day, calling on them at all hours to perform odd jobs around his house.
His employees were so afraid to ask questions that when he wrote 'Watch the borders' on a memo to indicate a lack of margins, they sent agents to patrol the Mexican and Canadian borders for a week.
He was a railroad baron who built a private town in Illinois for his employees. There was no free press, public meetings, or alcohol allowed.
Pullman kept strict cleanliness standards and inspectors would randomly check employees' homes to make sure they were tidy enough. If they weren't, employees were fired.
In 2000, Campbell plead guilty to beating an assistant during the making of a movie. In 2006, Campbell was charged with assault for throwing a mobile phone at her housekeeper.
Hardly a way to treat the help.
Cameron's movies do well at the box office, but it has a lot to do with working his crew long hours, dishing out tough criticism, and almost never firing people.
'Firing is too merciful,' he said.
Titanic start Kate Winslet said she would only work with Cameron again 'for a lot of money.'
In one of the most shocking stories we discovered, massage parlor owner Alex Campbell forced some female employees to get his birth date tattooed on the back of their necks.
While under investigation for sexual harassment, it was ultimately revealed that Campbell was running a prostitution and human trafficking ring.
