11 Terrible Blown Calls That Prove MLB Is In The Middle Of An Umpiring Crisis

It’s still early, but this Major League Baseball season has already been marred by blown calls and poor umpiring.



It’s so bad, in fact, that one umpire cost a team the game when he blew the same call twice – first in real-time and the second time on the instant replay.

Umpires provide a so-called “human element” to the game, so no one expects them to be perfect. The real issue here is the stubbornness of MLB to implement and enforce expanded instant replay.

We have the technology to get the calls right, and it’s infuriating to think games are decided by umpires who can’t (and aren’t expected to) see everything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.