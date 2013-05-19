The 10 Countries With Notoriously Bad Tourists

When you travel the world, like it or not, you are a representative of your country, and your behaviour—good or bad—can reflect on your nation as a whole.



That’s why, while we’re all for spontaneity, sometimes it’s a good idea to stop and think before you chug that eighth beer and start dancing in the streets.

Recently, we at Triposo conducted a survey to learn more about bad tourist behaviour abroad. We asked respondents to confess to their own travel sins—which included everything from stealing to public urination—and also to report on the misbehavior of others.

We also asked them which countries they thought behaved the worst while travelling. The answers might surprise you…

10. Brazil: A significant percentage of respondents felt that Brazilians were the most naughty of all world travellers. We're betting that number spikes come World Cup season... 9. Italy: At number nine, Italy demonstrated a solid reputation for exporting tourists who are among the rudest and lewdest of all world travellers. 8. France: France tied Italy, with several respondents declaring their tourists the most likely to engage in rude or scandalous behaviours. Well, c'est la vie! 7. India: Also clocking in on the top 10. India gives France and Italy a run for their money as the worst-behaved country when it comes to travellers. 6. Germany's tourists aren't good at being tourists OR travellers. Famous for its bier and brats and a popular tourist destination in its own right, Germany has drummed up quite the reputation for its citizens abroad, garnering many votes as the worst-behaved nation. (They're also ranked high when it comes to travel-related complaints. Go figure.) 5. Australia: At any given time, a large proportion of Australians are out and about travelling abroad, which might explain their performance on this top-10 list... Along with Germany, Australia attracted a large vote as some of the world's most notoriously ill-behaved travellers. 4. China: As the world's most populous country, with 1.35 billion people, there are many, many Chinese travellers in countries across the globe. Like travel-happy Australia, it's hard to say whether this nation's citizens are actually the most ill-behaved or whether there are just more of them to go around... but the fact remains that many respondents ranked Chinese tourists as among the worst behaved. 3. Russia: Russia nears the top of the list when it comes to rude and rowdy behaviour abroad. Many survey respondents considered Russians to be the most difficult (and drunk) travellers. And they don't think much better of themselves either, with 42% of Russians considering their own country the most ill-behaved while travelling. British citizens are infamous for their bawdy bar behaviour all around the world, especially when it comes to stag parties (the American equivalent of bachelor parties.) Their terrible tourist manners are well-documented, so it's no huge surprise that our survey respondents ranked them the second-worst. 1. United States: Surprise! Americans are famously bad tourists. As the stereotype goes, they're loud, rude, fat and make some pretty terrible fashion choices (fanny packs? socks and sandals?) But judgments aside, are they actually the worst tourists? Well, a whopping 33 per cent of respondents (that's almost three times as many as the next-worst, Britain) would agree that Americans take the terrible tourist cake. In fact, 44 per cent of American respondents even rated their fellow countrymen as the worst in the world -- and it's not the first time. Yikes. Have you encountered any particular tourists during your travels?

