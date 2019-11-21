10 beauty trends that should disappear by 2020

Steve Granitz / Contributor/Getty,Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Some eyeliner trends that were big in the 2010s might not make it to 2020.

Some beauty trends that were popular throughout the 2010s haven’t exactly aged well.

Although they were popular throughout the 2010s, tanning beds can be dangerous and increase one’s risk of developing skin cancer.

Graphic, negative-space eyeliner should be left behind since it’s not flattering for most eye shapes or for daily wear.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2010s welcomed plenty of skin-care, makeup, and hair trends – but not all of them are worth carrying into the 2020s.

Here are 10 beauty trends from the past decade that should be left behind.

Tanning beds were especially big in the 2010s, but they’re still not a wise idea.

Donald Miralle/Getty Using a tanning bed can increase your risk of developing skin cancer.

Tanning beds were a big deal in the early 2010s, especially since major TV shows like MTV’s “Jersey Shore” featured a cast of stars who proudly used them on a regular basis.

But tanning beds can increase your risk of developing skin cancer and they can prematurely age your skin.

As Dr. Caren Campbell, a board-certified dermatologist based in California, told Insider, “Using a tanning bed leads to increased breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, which causes signs of premature ageing [like] wrinkles, sun spots, and broken blood vessels.”

There’s a reason thick eyeliner isn’t as popular as it once was.

Steve Granitz / Contributor/Getty Actress Taylor Momsen was known for this trend in the early 2010s.

Throughout the early 2010s, many beloved celebrities and TV characters coated their lids with eyeliner, but celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass said this trend is better left in the past.

“To nail the extreme eyeliner you need both a specific eye shape and precise application or it can look harsh, raccoon-like, and really unflattering,” she told Insider.

Glitter is still trendy, but putting stuff from the craft store on your eyes isn’t a great idea.

Shutterstock There are a lot of shiny, eye-safe beauty products out there that you can use instead.

In the 2010s, sparkly eyelids were a popular trend – and some used craft-store glitter to achieve the look.

But as Bass told Insider, craft-store glitter has no place in one’s vanity, especially since there are so many sparkly, eye-safe products out there.

“Our skin is our biggest organ and it’s super absorbent, so we have to be extra mindful of the products we put on it,” she said. “Craft glitter is not designed with the delicate eye area in mind, and it can be really damaging – especially if you have sensitive eyes.”

Gel manicures look pretty but they could be wreaking havoc on your nails.

Robert Przybysz/Shutterstock The UV lamps commonly used for gel manicures can potentially be harmful.

Long, perfectly polished nails have been popular for years, but it wasn’t until the 2010s that gel manicures really had their time to shine.

And although gel manicures look pretty, Campbell said removing them can “wreak havoc” on one’s nails.

“The removal process often removes the top layers of the nail, leading to cracked, peeling, and dry nails,” she explained.

In addition, Campbell said the UV lamps commonly used to set and harden the manicures can prematurely age the skin on one’s hands.

Facial oils are popular, but they could be the culprit behind your breakouts.

BSIP / Contributor / Getty Images Facial oils might not give you the glowy look you desire.

Dewy, glowing skin was the dream throughout the 2010s and many used facial oils to achieve that look.

But although these oils are often designed to moisturize and soften one’s skin, Campbell said they’re more likely to just cause breakouts.

“Face oils are a huge no,” she told Insider. “Face oils are comedogenic, also known as acne-forming. Face oils clog the pores and create a nidus for bacterial overgrowth and inflammation.”

Unless you’re walking a runway or posing for photographs, you might want to leave the heavy contouring in the past.

Joern Pollex/Getty Images for MBFW You may want to use a light dusting of bronzer instead.

The 2010s were the decade of camera-ready beauty products, but heavy-handed makeup application isn’t exactly well-suited for real life.

“While heavy contouring may look cool in a photograph with a few filters, in real life it looks mask-like and unnatural,” Bass told Insider.

She said that there are much better, subtler ways to warm up one’s face, like using a dusting of bronzer.

Microblading comes with a number of drawbacks and a few risks.

Lestertair/Shutterstock The dyes used in microblading are not regulated by the FDA.

Fuller brows dominated most of the decade and many turned to microblading to achieve the look.

But Campbell said that microblading, a procedure that uses tiny needles and semi-permanent ink to give one the illusion of fuller brows, comes with a few drawbacks.

“The dyes used in microblading are not regulated by the FDA and can cause allergic reactions,” she told Insider, adding that microblading can also begin to look “unnatural” over time as the ink changes.

You might want to leave damaging chemical straighteners in the past.

Parilov/Shutterstock Some hair-straightening agents can be harmful to your skin.

Straight, sleek hair was a huge trend in the 2010s, and many turned to chemical straighteners to achieve this look.

But as Campbell told Insider, these types of straighteners can be harsh and damaging to one’s hair while also irritating their skin.

“Hair-straightening agents and keratin treatments can contain formaldehyde, which is a common contact allergen that can lead to allergic reactions and rashes on the skin,” she said.

Graphic, negative-space eyeliner should be left behind on the red carpets of the 2010s.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Actress Lily Collins wore the trend to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Negative-space eyeliner looks have been popular on catwalks and on red carpets for the past few years, but Bass told Insider that this unique makeup trend isn’t built to last, especially since it’s not great for daily wear.

“While this can look cool when expertly applied, it can also look weird for the sake of being weird and do nothing for the eye shape itself,” she said.

Super glittery highlighters might photograph well, but they might not always shine in real life.

Andrew Stuart / Contributor/Getty Colourful highlights are great for photoshoots and red carpets, but they may not wear well in natural light.

In the mid-2010s it seems like everyone wanted an Instagram-worthy highlight that was loaded with sparkle – but Bass said even though this look is great for photographs, it doesn’t translate well in real life.

“Glittery highlighters can look great on TV or a red carpet,” she said. “But in natural light, they just look costumey and overdone.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.