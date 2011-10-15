Alex Rodriguez Has One Of The Worst Contracts In Baseball

In a recent column, Joe Posnanski tackled the topic of the worst contracts in Major League Baseball. Two of the top three belong to Carl Crawford (#3) and Alex Rodriguez (#2). But are those really that bad?



With Alex Rodriguez it is easy to make a case. His production declined this year for the fourth straight season, and at age 35, his body is already starting to break down. Also, Rodriguez continues to struggle in the postseason.

While his numbers are still good, the Yankees aren’t paying him to be good. They are paying him to be great. ARod still has six years and $148 million left on the $275 million contract he signed prior to 2008 season.

As with ARod, things look bleak for Crawford and his contract moving forward. Crawford just completed the first year of his seven year, $142 million deal with the Red Sox. At age 30, it is justifiable to be concerned that a player with speed as a major component to his game may already be in decline.

Still, it seems a little early to completely write-off Crawford’s deal as one of the worst in baseball.

Here is Posnanski’s 10 worst contracts and what those players are still owed…

Vernon Wells, Angels — three years, $63 million Alex Rodriguez, Yankees — six years, $148 million Carl Crawford, RedSox — six years, $128 million Ryan Howard, Phillies — five years, $125 million Barry Zito, Giants — two years, $46 million John Lackey, Red Sox — three years, $45.75 million Alfonso Soriano, Cubs — three years, $54 million Adam Dunn, White Sox — three years, $44 million Jayson Werth, Nationals — six years, $116 million Mark Teixeira, Yankees — five years, $117.5 million

